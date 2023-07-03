Tackle Trial – “It’s A Small Change And People Understand The Reasons Behind It”

The roll out of new IRFU initiatives and resources to support safer tackle behaviours is continuing with a series of presentations to players and coaches from provincial age-grade programmes.

Throughout July, players from U18 and U19 boys and girls squads and their coaches in the four provinces will receive briefings on the new legal tackle height adjustment trial ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The trial applies to all adult and age-grade amateur rugby for the next two seasons.

“The reaction has generally been very positive,” said IRFU National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan.

“Players and coaches understand that the trial doesn’t require any massive changes and that player safety is paramount in everything we do.”

Speaking from ATU Galway, where Connacht age-grade squads were briefed on the trial, Finnegan told IrishRugby.ie that the resources available on the IRFU’s Tackle Behaviour Web Page were already proving useful.

“Every room we’ve walked into, people have a clear understanding of what’s accepted and expected within the trial.

“They’re looking at the videos and infographics but they’re also taking the few minutes to do the education module and that’s been a big help.

These players are representing their province and understand the value of good preparation.

At the same time, it’s been great to field questions in the room – we’ve been able to offer a lot of clarity around certain elements including pick-and-go, ball rips and tackle assists.

For a look at the full series of tackle behaviour resources, go to https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/tackle-behaviour/