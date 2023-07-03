IRFU Announces New Ticketing Communications

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced new ticketing protocols for the forthcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium.

To attend, supporters will need to download mobile ticket(s) from their online account. To download mobile ticket(s), please log on to the Ticketmaster / Account Manager site on your smart phone.

This will enable supporters to transfer tickets in a faster and more sustainable manner.

To reiterate, PDF’s will no longer be available for home international rugby matches at Aviva Stadium.

The reasons for the change are:

A more sustainable approach

Faster entry at turnstiles

A more secure policy, as mobile tickets can’t be photocopied.

Tickets for the Bank of Ireland Series games between Ireland v Italy (Saturday, 5th August – Kick-off 8pm) and Ireland v England (Saturday, 19th August – Kick-off 5.30pm) are on sale here.