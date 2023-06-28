Su Carty Elected To World Rugby Executive

World Rugby has announced the results of the election for the two vacant seats on its Executive Board run by independent organisation PwC Switzerland. Four candidates were nominated for the election taking place remotely in accordance with World Rugby’s Bye-Laws.

Following the completion of the vote, it was confirmed this morning that Su Carty (Ireland) and Ada Milby (Asia Rugby) have been elected by Council to fill the two vacancies on the Executive Board.

Carty, who is a member of the IRFU Committee, is one of the IRFU Representatives to World Rugby.

She was first Women’s Development Manager with World Rugby – appointed in 2009 and served for seven years.

She has a long association with rugby having played for twelve years with St. Mary’s College RFC and UL Bohemian. She has been a referee for six years and won the Alain Rolland Award for Referee Performance in 2017.