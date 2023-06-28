“It’s A True Honour” – Carty elected to World Rugby’s Executive Board

Su Carty says it’s a “true honour” to be elected onto World Rugby’s Executive Board. The IRFU Committee member and Roscommon native has been a member of World Rugby Council since 2018 and becomes the first woman elected to sit on World Rugby EXCO, alongside Ada Milby (Philippine Rugby President) who was also elected this week.

Commenting following the announcement, Carty said, “I’m really pleased and excited to be elected to this role. It’s a true honor, but moreover, it’s a great opportunity. There are a number of key pillars that are of critical importance to all our stakeholders at World Rugby, Six Nations, union, and community levels. We’re coming into a key window in the Rugby World Cup cycle, we need to maximize opportunities for competition and growth while honoring the values at the heart of our game.

“Player Welfare must remain an absolute priority. As is sharing the message of how rewarding it is to be part of this great game. My journey started in developing women’s rugby. We’ve reached the point where the women’s game is ingrained in our plans to grow the game globally. It is imperative that we achieve this at all levels across the game.”

Welcoming World Rugby’s announcement, IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said:

“On behalf of the IRFU, and the rugby community in Ireland, I would like to congratulate Su on her election to the Executive Board of World Rugby. Su is a leader within Irish rugby and continues to play an influential role in the promotion and development of rugby. I believe that Su will contribute a huge amount to the global game and will continue to play a key role at national and international levels.”

Su’s first term of office will run until November 2024, and she will continue to serve on the IRFU Committee.