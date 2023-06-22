Fixtures Confirmed For Ireland 7s Olympic Qualifier At European Games

The Ireland Men’s 7s team have been drawn in Pool A alongside Germany, Poland and Italy at the European Games in Krakow this weekend.

Ireland Men finalised their preparations for the European Games with a strong performance in Portugal, claiming the Algarve 7s title earlier this month, and they will need to be at their best in Krakow this weekend (25-27 June) as 12 teams battle it out for Olympic qualification.

Jeremey Topping’s side are bidding to achieve back-to-back Olympic qualifications following their maiden appearance at Tokyo 2020, while Ireland Women have already made history by qualifying for their first Olympics courtesy of a fifth place finish in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Topping has named a 13 man squad for the tournament with World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Terry Kennedy, included having made his return to the green jersey at the opening leg of the Rugby Europe Championship in Portugal.

Ireland will face Poland and Italy on Day 1 and will close out their Pool on Day 2 against Germany with playoff matches to follow.

The matches will be streamed live on the Rugby Europe website and the European Games App.

European Games Men’s 7s

Sunday, June 25 –

Ireland v Poland, 12:20 UTC- Match Centre

Ireland v Italy, 17:58 UTC – Match Centre

Monday, June 26 –

Ireland v Germany, 11:58 UTC – Match Centre

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (European Games, Krakow, Sunday, June 25-Tuesday, June 27, 2023):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Lansdowne FC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)