Pool Draw Made For Champions Cup 2023/24
The draw for the 2023/24 Champions Cup was made today at Tottenham Stadium, the venue for the finals next year, with all four Irish teams involved.
URC Champions Munster were drawn as the Tier 1 in Pool 3 and are joined by Glasgow Warriors, Aviron Bayonnais, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, and Northampton Saints.
Leinster are set to renew their rivalry with Champions La Rochelle in Pool 4. They are joined by Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers and Sale Sharks.
In Pool 1 Connacht are drawn alongside Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol Bears and Lyon. Ulster are in Pool 2 alonside Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92 and Harlequins.
POOLS HAVE BEEN DRAWN 🔥
Some huge match ups – which game are you most looking forward to? 👀
Remember, teams will play 4 Pool Stage games home or away with no repeats and no same-league clashes… pic.twitter.com/fNb25ktniB
— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) June 21, 2023
2023/24 Champions Cup Weekends
Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023
Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023
Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024
Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024
Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024
Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024
Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024
EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium