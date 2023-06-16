Eddie Coleman RIP

The Committee and staff of the IRFU offer their condolences to the family and friends of Eddie Coleman who passed away on Thursday . Eddie served as President of the IRFU in the 2000-2001 season and he will be sadly missed by all in the rugby community who knew him, in particular at his club, Terenure College RFC.

Eddie was inducted into the Guinness Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2013 in recognition of many years of selfless service not only to his beloved Terenure College RFC, but also to the Leinster Rugby Branch, where he served as President in 1989/90 and of course, to the IRFU.

He was only the second Terenure College RFC man to become President of the IRFU, having served as Club President in 1993/94. He had, as a player, represented Leinster Rugby as a wing / centre and had captained Terenure to Leinster Senior League titles.

May he rest in peace.