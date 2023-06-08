Ireland Squads Named For First Round Of Rugby Europe Sevens Championship

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s Squads have been named for the first round of the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Portugal this weekend. This year’s Championship Series 2023 will take place across two legs in Algarve, Portugal (9-11 June) and the second in Hamburg, Germany (7-9 July).

For the Men’s Squad this weekend is a crucial part of the build up to the Olympic Qualifying tournament at the European Games in Krakow at the end of the month. There is a welcome boost for the squad with the return of former World 7s Player of the Year, Terry Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has been on sabbatical from the squad, did feature at the Australia and New Zealand legs of the World Series and he returns as the team aim aim for a second Olympic qualification.

Ireland finished 8th on the series, just ahead of this weekend’s Pool C opponents and one of the key rivals for that Olympic spot later this month, Great Britain. The two sides will square off on Day 2, with Ireland facing France and Belgium on Day 1.

In the Women’s tournament Lucy Mulhall and Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe are rested which opens the door for some of the newer members of the squad and new cap Clare Gorman (pictured above) to feature alongside the likes of the experienced Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood, who captains the team.

The Women’s team open their account on Friday morning against Sweden.

You can keep up to date with scores and fixtures on the Rugby Europe Website and you can watch all the games live on rugbyeurope.tv

Ireland Men’s 7s Squad – Rugby Europe 7s Championship

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Ireland Women’s 7s Squad – Rugby Europe 7s Championship

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC) Captain

Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicki Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

Rugby Europe 7s Championship Series – Algarve 7s

Women’s Series

Friday, June 9 –

Ireland v Sweden, 10:44 (local), 9:44 UTC – Match Details

Ireland v Germany, 15:44 (local), 14;44 UTC – Match Details

Saturday, June 10 –

Ireland v Spain, 9:44 (local), 8:44 UTC – Match Details

Men’s Series

Friday, June 9 –

Ireland v Belgium, 12:52 (local), 11;52 UTV – Match Details

Ireland v France, 17:30 (local), 16:30 UTC – Match Details

Saturday, June 10 –

Ireland v Great Britain, 11;52 (local), 10:52 UTC – Match Details