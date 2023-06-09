Ireland 7s – Where To Watch This Weekend

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s squads are in action at The Rugby Europe Championship 7s kicks in Portugal this weekend. Both sides won their opening two pool matches on Day 1.

You’ll find match links to rewatch the games below.

Squad News

Terry Kennedy returns from sabbatical at a crucial time for the Men’s team as this weekend’s tournament will serve as preparation for the European Games Olympic Qualifier in Krakow at the end of the month.

Stacey Flood will captain the Women’s team which inlcudes new cap Clare Gorman as Lucy Mulhall and Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe are rested. The Women’s team have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic games so this tournament offers a chance for some of the younger members of the squad to gain more experience.

Full Squad Details – here.

Where To Watch

All games will be shown on rugbyeurope.tv via the Rugby Europe website – click here for more.

FixtureS & Results

Friday, June 9 –

Ireland Women 27 v Sweden 0 – Match Details

Ireland Men 31 v Belgium – 7 – Match Details

Ireland Women 43 v Germany 5 – Match Details

Ireland Men 34 v France 7– Match Details

Saturday, June 10 –

Ireland Women v Spain, Pool B, 9:44 (local), 8:44 UTC – Match Details

Ireland v Great Britain, Pool C 11;52 (local), 10:52 UTC – Match Details