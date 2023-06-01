Aviva launches LGBTQ+ Pride Socks At ‘Allyship Alley’ In Aviva Stadium

Aviva Ireland, proud sponsor of Aviva Stadium launched its Pride month activity with ambassador and former Ireland Rugby player Devin Toner, alongside his former Leinster teammate Nick McCarthy at Aviva Stadium.

Aviva have moved the dial for Pride this year by highlighting and encouraging the public to be an ally and support the LGBTQ+ community to feel accepted, included and celebrated. Toner himself has personal experience as an ally with his former teammate being one of the first players in world rugby to come out while still playing professionally.

To show the importance and symbolism of the Pride colours, Aviva will also be placing a giant Pride flag decal at Aviva Stadium’s corner tunnel which will be dubbed ‘Allyship Alley’ for the month of June, it will also be visible during the Rep. of Ire v Gibraltar match on 19th June. This is part of an effort by Aviva calling on the wider public to wear their Pride and show they have #GotWhatItTakes to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.



The specially designed Pride socks, priced at €10, were created in partnership with sustainable Irish clothing brand, Human collective, and are available to purchase at aviva.ie/pride.

For every pair of socks sold, Aviva will be matching the sale and donating €10 to Belong To. To further support this, Aviva will donating €10 for every new home policy bought during the month of June to the charity.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Sponsorship & Sustainability at Aviva Ireland, said: “We are delighted to launch our Pride activity with Allyship ally at Aviva Stadium and the Pride Socks with proceeds going to Belong To, a vital youth service for the LGBTQ+ community. Equality and inclusion are two values that we place great value in at Aviva and having such a visual representation of our support like Allyship Alley makes us very proud. Thanks also to Devin Toner and Nick McCarthy who we’re delighted to have come on board and help us to launch our Pride activity.”

Moninne Griffith, CEO of Belong To also commented at the launch:

“On behalf of Belong To, I’d like to express my gratitude to Aviva for partnering with us and putting together such a strong show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. The proceeds from the sale of Aviva’s Pride socks and donations from the sale of new home insurance policies during the month of June, will have a massively positive impact on the level of service we can provide.”

For more information, to purchase your Pride socks, or get a quote, visit: aviva.ie/pride