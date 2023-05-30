Farrell Names 42-Player Ireland Summer Training Squad

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell has today named a 42-player Summer Training Squad to begin preparations for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and Rugby World Cup 2023 .

Following the conclusion of the BKT United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup campaigns, the Ireland Coaching Team have selected an extended panel of players to assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre on 18th June for the first block of pre-season.

The Ireland squad will train at their Dublin base through June and July ahead of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series which will see Farrell’s side fine-tune their preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 with home matches against Italy (Saturday, 5th August – kick-off 8pm) and England (Saturday, 19th August – kick-off 5.30pm) at Aviva Stadium and a fixture against Samoa at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne (Saturday, 26th August – kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

Broadcast details for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series will be confirmed shortly, with tickets for the games against Italy and England at Aviva Stadium available to purchase via Ticketmaster now.

Farrell has included four uncapped players in his Summer Training Squad, with Ulster hooker Tom Stewart called up having been part of the extended Ireland squad during the Guinness Six Nations campaign, while Leinster backs Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne and Munster winger Calvin Nash are rewarded for their performances for their Provinces this season.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Farrell said: “It is exciting to announce our extended training squad for the first phase of Rugby World Cup preparations, and we’re looking forward to assembling in Dublin next month to hit the ground running as a group.

“It’s pleasing to see that selection has been as tough as ever, as real quality players have initially been unfortunate to have missed out. I’m sure that camp will be competitive enough as we grow minds and bodies and look to push on with our game from last season.

“In the meantime, it’s important that we freshen up for a busy and exciting summer ahead, so we’re ready to get to work on 18th June and build towards the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and to France beyond that.”

In addition to the three Bank of Ireland Nations Series matches, the Ireland squad will travel to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp in August, before Farrell’s final 33-player Rugby World Cup squad is announced in late August.

Ireland open their Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on 9th September, before further Pool B clashes against Tonga (16th September) in Nantes, and South Africa (23rd September) and Scotland (7th October) at the Stade de France in Paris.

Ireland Training Squad

Forwards (22)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf)

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians)

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)*

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)

Backs (20)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians)

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)

James Lowe (Leinster)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)*

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)*

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan)

*denotes uncapped player

Bank of Ireland Nations Series Fixtures

Saturday 5th August, Ireland v Italy – Aviva Stadium, 8pm

Saturday 19th August, Ireland v England – Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Saturday 26th August, Ireland v Samoa, Stade Jean-Dauger, 9pm local time/8pm Irish time

Rugby World Cup 2023 Fixtures

Pool B: