Stewart Nominated For Three Ulster Rugby Awards

Following a terrific season in Ulster white, the 22-year-old hooker has been shortlisted for the Heineken Men’s Player of the Year, the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year and the Ulster Rugby Supporters Club Player of the Year awards.

Alan O’Connor, who regularly captained Ulster throughout the campaign, and departing Springbok Duane Vermeulen are also in the running for the top Men’s award, while Stuart McCloskey’s impressive form earned him two nominations on the list.

The Deloitte Women’s Player of the Year will go to either Kelly McCormill, Fiona Tuite, captain Beth Cregan or Rachael McIlroy.

Promising prop Sadhbh McGrath is up for the Deloitte Young Women’s Player of the Year gong, along with Enniskillen and Ulster duo Sophie Barrett and India Daley.

Still just 18, McGrath made her Ireland senior debut against Wales in February and finished the TikTok Women’s Six Nations with five caps to her name.

This season’s award winners will be revealed on Thursday across Ulster Rugby’s website and their official social media pages, beginning at 11am with the Danske Bank Boys Schools Player of the Year.