Ireland Men’s Sevens To Compete At Inaugural NYC Sevens This Summer

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, will travel to America this summer to take part in the inaugural NYC Sevens at Red Bull Arena on 15 July.

The one-day competition will feature eight of the best Men’s teams from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, including Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, France, Fiji, Kenya, and hosts USA, as they go head-to-head for the $1 million prize fund.

Ireland Men recently concluded their 2023 World Series campaign in London and James Topping‘s side are now building towards an important summer schedule, which includes the Rugby Europe Championship Series in the Algarve (9-11 June) and Hamburg (7-9 July), and the Olympic Qualifier at the European Games in Krakow (25-27 June).

Having finished eighth on the World Series, Ireland Men are bidding to book their ticket to Paris 2024 at the European Games, where the winner of the tournament will seal their place at next summer’s Olympics, while the teams that finish second and third in Krakow will qualify for the Final Olympic Repechage Tournament.

The addition of the NYC Sevens to the schedule means it’s shaping up to be a busy couple of months for Ireland Men, as they also prepare for the start of next season’s World Series.

“We are excited to be taking part in the inaugural NYC Sevens this summer,” Head Coach Topping said.

“This new and unique tournament will help bring our game to a wide range of new audiences and with plenty of Irish support expected in Manhattan in July, it is a brilliant opportunity for our squad to be exposed to high-level competition ahead of the 2024 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season.”

Tickets for the NYC Sevens at Red Bull Arena are on sale now at www.nycsevens.com.