Emerald Warriors RFC Seeking Applications For Coaching Positions

Currently celebrating its 20th year, Emerald Warriors RFC provides an open, inclusive and safe environment to watch, play & enjoy rugby.

A club with over 200 members, it has been true to its inclusive strategy with the formation of a tag team in 2020 and a women’s+ contact team in 2023. The club continues to grow year on year with a hugely enthusiastic and motivated membership.

The club is based at The High School, Rathgar, and competes in the Leinster Metro League Division 10 and Division 8 and the Women’s Metro League Division 5. At an international level the club competes on alternate years in the Bingham Cup (International) and the Union Cup (Europe). EWRFC is positioned in the top 10 of International Gay Rugby (IGR) rugby clubs.

Emerald Warriors FC is committed to recruiting great volunteer coaches. While our ambition is to recruit coaches with a senior coach award from the IRFU (or equivalent), we will support aspiring coaches with training and development opportunities to achieve and retain that certification.

Role Purpose:

In collaboration with the coaching panel, the successful candidates will work to create structures and plans to develop players, and the teams that they play on, to their full potential.

Key responsibilities:

To plan and lead coaching programme.

To develop and own all elements of training programs and match strategies.

To evaluate all coaching sessions and games with coaching teams and players.

To deliver on the potential of a talented player group.

To lead the team culture by working with the club to support a positive team environment.

Qualification:

IRFU Senior Coach Award or equivalent (or. commitment to achieve this award in due course)

Applications:

Applications with a Cover Note and CV should be sent to recruitment@ewrfc.ie by Friday, 9th June 2023.