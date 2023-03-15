Hurley Promoted From Munster Academy To Senior Squad

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Cian Hurley will move up from the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy to the senior squad next season, with fellow forward Chris Moore extending his time at the province.

Munster also announced that 24-year-old prop James French has departed the province for a new playing opportunity.

A product of Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School, French joined the Munster Academy in the summer of 2018 and made his Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, he has been a member of the senior squad since 2021. He has lined out for UCC and Highfield in the Energia All-Ireland League.

On signing his new contract, Hurley will join the previously-confirmed Patrick Campbell in progressing from the Academy to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 22-year-old Hurley, who can play in the second row and the back row, advances on a one-year contract after three years in the Academy.

A product of Clonakilty RFC and CBC Cork, Hurley made his senior debut for Munster at the age of 20 against Benetton in 2021.

Paired with Tom Ahern (then 21) in the second row, they became the youngest starting second row combination for Munster in the professional era.

Hurley has made five senior appearances for Munster, including four so far this season, and plays his All-Ireland League rugby with Garryowen.

Hooker Moore joined Munster from Exeter University last summer and has signed a one-year contract extension after adapting well to life in the professional game.

The 22-year-old from Trowbridge in England has been playing with Young Munster in Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A this season. He previously lined out for the Ireland Under-18 Clubs team.

A graduate of Beechen Cliff School in Bath, Moore was playing and studying at Exeter University prior to joining the province last summer.