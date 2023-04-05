Goggin To Leave Munster For Playing Opportunity Aboard

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Dan Goggin completed his time at the province last week and will pursue a new playing opportunity abroad.

A former St. Munchin’s College student, Goggin has represented the Ireland Under-20 and Sevens teams. He scored 10 tries in 81 Munster appearances since making his debut against the Scarlets in September 2016.

The Young Munster clubman spent three years in the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and played a significant role in the Munster ‘A’ team’s 2017 British & Irish Cup title-winning campaign.

2016/17 proved a breakthrough season for the centre, who made a total of 14 senior appearances and featured in Munster’s memorable win over the Maori All Blacks.

An excellent 2018/19 campaign saw Goggin make 21 appearances, including his Heineken Champions Cup debut against Exeter Chiefs, and earn the province’s Young Player of the Year award.

The Limerick native, who turned 28 last December, has made 23 appearances for Munster over the last three seasons.