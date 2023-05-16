Garry Ringrose Helps To Launch Children’s Hospice Week With LauraLynn

Leinster and Ireland star Garry Ringrose has teamed up with LauraLynn to launch the Children’s Hospice Week. Children’s Hospice Week is the only week in the year dedicated to raising awareness and funds for children’s hospice and palliative care services.

Being the only children’s hospice in the Republic of Ireland, LauraLynn are celebrating this wonderful week with their children, families, staff, volunteers and incredible supporters.

To donate please go to www.lauralynn.ie/donate

Children’s Hospice Week takes place Monday, May 15th – Sunday, May 21st, and our theme focusses on, “Caring for the Child…Supporting the Family”. LauraLynn’s care and support extends not only to parents and siblings but also to the wider family including grandparents.

The campaign went live on Monday, May 8th, with radio ads running across FM104, Limerick Live 95FM, Galway Bay FM, Clare FM, Radio Kerry and Cork’s Red FM.

As part of the awareness campaign, LauraLynn also have advertising displayed at bus shelters and in shopping centres across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Kerry as well as digital advertising across news platforms and our social media channels.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of LauraLynn’s services amongst the Irish public and showcase the care and supports available for the whole family and how LauraLynn enables families to create precious memories together.

Paul, Dad to Natalia who attends LauraLynn commented: ‘’LauraLynn gives us that little break and it gives Natalia a break. We don’t have to be clock watching. We can just relax because we know that Natalia’s needs are being met 101% each and every moment that she’s here in LauraLynn.’’

LauraLynn are now supporting more children and families than ever before, having seen a 139% increase in referrals in comparison to last year.

LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty, says: “At LauraLynn when a child is referred to our service, we don’t just accept the child, but the whole family as a unit. Looking after a child with a life-limiting condition is one of the most challenging things a family can face. Beyond the physical challenges and medical needs of their child, the family and extended family often are dealing with the emotional impact that the child’s condition can have on them. LauraLynn’s approach is all-inclusive, ensuring that while we care for the child with the life-limiting condition, we are also there to fully support all family members through their journey. ’’

