Leinster Issue Injury Update As Lowe And Penny Available

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of the 2023 Heineken Champions Cup Final against La Rochelle on Saturday in Aviva Stadium. (KO: 4.45pm – live on RTÉ2, BT Sport 2, RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk).

Cian Healy came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his recovery from an ankle injury. Rónan Kelleher came through the game at the weekend with no issues after his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Related News

Robbie Henshaw came through the game at the weekend with no issues after recovering from a quad issue. James Lowe was part of the extended match day squad at the weekend and will train as normal this week.

Scott Penny has come through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be available for selection this week. Will Connors has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection this week.

There are no further updates on: Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee), Martin Moloney (knee)