Mark Sexton Set For Connacht Assistant Attack Coach Role

Connacht Rugby have announced the appointment of Mark Sexton to next season’s professional coaching team.

Sexton will assume the role of assistant attack coach, working with head coach Pete Wilkins, who will retain overall responsibility for Connacht’s attack next season.

Sexton currently works within the Connacht Rugby academy as an Elite Player Development Officer, in addition to his role as attack coach for the last two Grand Slam-winning Ireland Under-20 squads.

The appointment of the Dubliner, younger brother of Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton, completes Connacht’s new coaching ticket for the 2023/24 season.

Wilkins commented: “Mark’s appointment is another positive step for us. He’s an excellent coach who we know very well and who has benefitted from his experience with our Academy and with the Ireland Under-20s.

“Mark has a strong understanding of what we are trying to do from an attacking point of view and more importantly how we can move this forward again next season.

“His knowledge of our younger players – both in the Academy and those who have recently graduated to our pro team – is another valuable perspective to have within our management team. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role.”

He added: “With the coaching team now complete, I’m incredibly excited to get going for next season and to build on the progress we have made over the last few years.

“We’ve assembled a group that provides a good balance of continuity and change, both within the management team and within the squad.

“Coupled with our return to the Champions Cup, there is a lot to look forward to and the hard work begins when we gather for pre-season training in early July.”