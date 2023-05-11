Watch Live: HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Action In Toulouse

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series returns on Friday as 16 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams battle it out at Stade Ernest Wallon for vital points in the race for Olympic qualification.

The HSBC France Sevens marks the final event of the 2023 Women’s Series where the champion will be crowned and the final automatic qualification berth for Paris 2024 will be determined, while the Men’s Series reaches its penultimate round in Toulouse (12-14 May).

Ireland Women, sponsored by TritonLake, are first in action on Friday morning as they take on hosts France (11.28am local time/10.28am Irish time) at the start of a crucial weekend.

Allan Temple Jones‘ side, currently sitting fifth in the overall Standings heading into the final weekend, have Olympic qualification within their sights, knowing a higher finish than closest rivals Fiji and Great Britain in Toulouse would secure them a golden ticket to next summer’s Games.

Ireland Men, meanwhile, are ranked ninth in the Series Standings and will be hoping for a positive weekend in Toulouse and next week in London as they build towards June’s European Games in Krakow, where a place at the Olympics will be up for grabs for the winner of that tournament.

James Topping‘s side, who have Olympians Billy Dardis, Bryan Mollen and Jack Kelly back in their ranks this weekend, open their Pool campaign against Samoa (12.45pm local time/11.45am Irish time) on Friday.

You can watch all the action on the World Rugby Sevens Series website and app, while there will be live updates throughout the weekend on the Irish Rugby Twitter and Instagram channels.

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule – HSBC France Sevens:

Friday, May 12 –

Ireland Women v France – 11.28am local time/10.28am Irish time

Ireland Men v Samoa – 12.45pm local time/11.45am Irish time

Ireland Men v Australia – 5.04pm local time/4.04pm Irish time

Ireland Women v Australia – 8.05pm local time/7.05pm Irish time

Saturday, May 13 –

Ireland Women v Brazil – 10.43am local time/9.43am Irish time

Ireland Men v Japan – 11.37am local time/10.37am Irish time.

Saturday, May 14 –