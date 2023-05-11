Opel Strengthens Rugby Partnership With Linda Djougang

Irish Rugby star, Linda Djougang, has been appointed Opel Brand Ambassador and presented with a new Opel Mokka. A proud sponsor of Irish Rugby and the official car partner to the IRFU, Opel Ireland warmly welcomes Linda Djougang to her new ambassador role with Team Opel.

Clocking up her 29th cap for Ireland at the recent TikTok Women’s Six Nations, prop Linda, joins her 7s comrades, Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, and Stacey Flood, as Opel Brand Ambassador.

James Brooks, Opel Ireland Managing Director said: “A proud sponsor of Irish Rugby, Opel has consistently been at the forefront of support for both our Men’s and Women’s teams. The appointment of a third brand ambassador is a natural step for us to further align ourselves with the rugby arena and demonstrate our lasting support for the Women’s teams. Linda Djougang is a very driven young woman, full of fun and with an infectious, bubbly personality.

A talented sportswoman, she is the perfect Opel ambassador and equally, alongside Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Stacey Flood, a wonderful role model for Irish women. I welcome her warmly to Team Opel and wish her continued success in her rugby career.”

Linda, who moved to Ireland from Cameroon at the tender young age of 9, grew up in Rush, County Dublin, and is a nursing graduate from Trinity College Dublin.

Her first taste of rugby came as a 17-year-old intern when, in a bid to meet new friends in her workplace, Linda put her name down to play tag rugby, having never played before; indeed, she had to Google “what is rugby?”. A happy accident, she quickly developed a passion for the sport, and her obvious talent was spotted by Wanderers FC, where she was invited to play, later moving to Old Belvedere.

In 2018, Linda made her inter-provincial debut for Leinster, versus Ulster. She scored a try for Leinster against Harlequins in December 2019, in the first women’s club game to be played in Twickenham. In August 2021, the IRFU announced Linda’s move from Leinster Rugby to ASM Romagnat Rugby Feminin in France, where she gained huge experience.

A former Trinity Sports Person of the Year winner, Linda and her XVs comrades, can look back on the recent Six Nations 2023 competition as a steep learning curve for the young team, with the first building blocks now laid for future campaigns.

Speaking at the presentation of her new Opel Mokka, at Gowan Auto’s new HQ, Linda said: