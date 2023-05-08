The Energia All-Ireland League Awards take place on Thursday, May 18th and alongside all the playing and coaching awards there is a very special award for club volunteers.

Is there someone in your club that you think is a hero? Why not nominate them for the Energia Community Hero Award? There is an open nomination process for this and your club is welcome to submit one or more nominations from its own membership.

Who could it be?

Someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in volunteering for their club or team

Someone whose volunteering has had a long lasting impact on the club

Someone who always has positive energy to share with the club members around them

Someone who lives the values of Irish Rugby, be it Excellence, Inclusivity, Integrity, Respect Or Fun

Nominate Your Energia Community Hero Here

Deadline for nominations: Thursday, May 11th, 2023.