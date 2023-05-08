Nominate Your Energia Community Hero
The Energia All-Ireland League Awards take place on Thursday, May 18th and alongside all the playing and coaching awards there is a very special award for club volunteers.
Is there someone in your club that you think is a hero? Why not nominate them for the Energia Community Hero Award? There is an open nomination process for this and your club is welcome to submit one or more nominations from its own membership.
Who could it be?
- Someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in volunteering for their club or team
- Someone whose volunteering has had a long lasting impact on the club
- Someone who always has positive energy to share with the club members around them
- Someone who lives the values of Irish Rugby, be it Excellence, Inclusivity, Integrity, Respect Or Fun
Nominate Your Energia Community Hero Here
Deadline for nominations: Thursday, May 11th, 2023.