Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2022/23 Ups And Downs
Terenure College are Division 1A champions for the first time, while City of Armagh, Queen’s University, Greystones and Instonians (with a perfect 90-point haul) also picked up Energia All-Ireland League silverware as divisional winners.
A memorable 2022/23 campaign saw Clogher Valley make history by securing senior status, and the fiercely-contested play-offs ended with promotion joy for Blackrock College – for a second successive year – and Skerries.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:
DIVISION 1A:
All-Ireland League champions: Terenure College (50-24 final win v Clontarf)
Relegated: Garryowen
Promoted from Division 1B: City of Armagh
Ten Division 1A clubs for next season: Terenure College, Clontarf, Cork Constitution, Young Munster, Ballynahinch, Dublin University, Lansdowne, UCD, Shannon, City of Armagh
DIVISION 1B:
Division 1B champions/Promoted: City of Armagh
Relegated: Malone (automatic); Banbridge (via play-offs)
Promoted from Division 2A: Queen’s University (champions); Blackrock College (play-off winners)
Ten Division 1B clubs for next season: Garryowen, Old Belvedere, Highfield, Old Wesley, Buccaneers, St. Mary’s College, Naas, UCC, Queen’s University, Blackrock College
DIVISION 2A:
Division 2A champions/Promoted: Queen’s University; Play-off winners/Promoted: Blackrock College
Relegated: Dolphin
Promoted from Division 2B: Greystones
Ten Division 2A clubs for next season: Banbridge, Malone, Nenagh Ormond, MU Barnhall, Cashel, Navan, Ballymena, Old Crescent, UL Bohemian, Greystones
DIVISION 2B:
Division 2B champions/Promoted: Greystones
Relegated: Enniscorthy (automatic); Galwegians (via play-offs)
Promoted from Division 2C: Instonians (champions); Skerries (play-off winners)
Ten Division 2B clubs for next season: Dolphin, Galway Corinthians, Dungannon, Sligo, Wanderers, Rainey Old Boys, Belfast Harlequins, Malahide, Instonians, Skerries
DIVISION 2C:
Division 2C champions/Promoted: Instonians; Play-off winners/Promoted: Skerries
Relegated: Sunday’s Well
All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Clogher Valley (via play-offs)
Ten Division 2C clubs for next season: Galwegians, Enniscorthy, Tullamore, Bruff, Clonmel, Bangor, Omagh Academicals, Ballina, Midleton, Clogher Valley
ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ROBIN SERIES:
All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Clogher Valley (via play-offs)
Promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Midleton