Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions – 2022/23 Ups And Downs

Terenure College are Division 1A champions for the first time, while City of Armagh, Queen’s University, Greystones and Instonians (with a perfect 90-point haul) also picked up Energia All-Ireland League silverware as divisional winners.

A memorable 2022/23 campaign saw Clogher Valley make history by securing senior status, and the fiercely-contested play-offs ended with promotion joy for Blackrock College – for a second successive year – and Skerries.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONAL RUNDOWN:

DIVISION 1A:

Final Table

All-Ireland League champions: Terenure College (50-24 final win v Clontarf)

Relegated: Garryowen

Promoted from Division 1B: City of Armagh

Ten Division 1A clubs for next season: Terenure College, Clontarf, Cork Constitution, Young Munster, Ballynahinch, Dublin University, Lansdowne, UCD, Shannon, City of Armagh

DIVISION 1B:

Final Table

Division 1B champions/Promoted: City of Armagh

Relegated: Malone (automatic); Banbridge (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 2A: Queen’s University (champions); Blackrock College (play-off winners)

Ten Division 1B clubs for next season: Garryowen, Old Belvedere, Highfield, Old Wesley, Buccaneers, St. Mary’s College, Naas, UCC, Queen’s University, Blackrock College

DIVISION 2A:

Final Table

Division 2A champions/Promoted: Queen’s University; Play-off winners/Promoted: Blackrock College

Relegated: Dolphin

Promoted from Division 2B: Greystones

Ten Division 2A clubs for next season: Banbridge, Malone, Nenagh Ormond, MU Barnhall, Cashel, Navan, Ballymena, Old Crescent, UL Bohemian, Greystones

DIVISION 2B:

Final Table

Division 2B champions/Promoted: Greystones

Relegated: Enniscorthy (automatic); Galwegians (via play-offs)

Promoted from Division 2C: Instonians (champions); Skerries (play-off winners)

Ten Division 2B clubs for next season: Dolphin, Galway Corinthians, Dungannon, Sligo, Wanderers, Rainey Old Boys, Belfast Harlequins, Malahide, Instonians, Skerries

DIVISION 2C:

Final Table

Division 2C champions/Promoted: Instonians; Play-off winners/Promoted: Skerries

Relegated: Sunday’s Well

All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Clogher Valley (via play-offs)

Ten Division 2C clubs for next season: Galwegians, Enniscorthy, Tullamore, Bruff, Clonmel, Bangor, Omagh Academicals, Ballina, Midleton, Clogher Valley

ALL-IRELAND PROVINCIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ROBIN SERIES:

Play-Off Results

All-Ireland Provincial League champions/Promoted from junior rugby: Clogher Valley (via play-offs)

Promotion/relegation play-off final winners: Midleton