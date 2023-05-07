EnergiaAIL Final Day – All You Need To Know

There will be a Ticketmaster van at the Aviva Stadium from 1.30pm on . Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISION 1A FINAL:

Sunday, May 7

CLONTARF (1st) v TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd), Aviva Stadium, 3pm (live on TG4/TG4 Player)

Click Here To Read A Preview Of The Game

Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ie

*How much do tickets cost?*

Ticket prices are at €10 for adults inclusive of booking fee.

There is no cost of entry for U18s but they need a ticket and that ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket.

Can I buy tickets at the Stadium?

You cannot enter the stadium without a ticket, but Ticketmaster will have a mobile sales unit outside Gate P where you can purchase tickets.

The quickest and easiest way to purchase tickets is online and delays can be expected in purchasing tickets on site.

What time can I access Aviva Stadium?

Gate will open at 1:30pm

Which gate do I access through?

Gate O will be open and supporters will be accommodated in the East Stand.

Is seating reserved?

Seating is unreserved.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm

Will there be bars open in Aviva Stadium?

There will be bars open in the central area of the East Stand.

Is the game being televised?

Yes, the game will be televised on TG4 and TG4 Players.

I have friends and family overseas. Can they watch the game?

Yes, by kind permission TG4 have agreed to make the game available to a worldwide audience on the TG4 Player.