Ireland v England: Ticket & Match Day Information

Ireland return to Musgrave Park for the Round 4 clash with England in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations. Here’s all the latest ticket and travel information including advice on how to avoid delays around the Dunkettle Interchange scheme due to planned road closures.

Match Tickets

Tickets are available to purchase here from €10 for adults and €5 for children.

For those coming to the match, please remember to download your tickets before you arrive at Musgrave Park.

If you have a West Stand ticket, please sit in the nearest available seat as the stand is unreserved seating. Please follow the directions of the stewards on duty.

Gates will open at 12.45pm to facilitate access to the stadium.

Match Day Entertainment & Events

Look out for the Vodafone Family Fun Zone. Located at the Dolphin entrance and open to all, you can test your rugby skills and enjoy some exciting giveaways.

Guinness are hosting a pre-match Q&A in the Fanzone with Brian O’Driscoll, Alison Miller, and Grand Slam captain Fiona Coghlan.

At half-time, we welcome some of the up-and-coming talent as the teams from Midleton, Mullingar, Newbridge and Portumna take to the pitch.

The match ball and Player of the Match will be presented by Polly Murphy of Fethard & District RFC. Polly is a coach and volunteer and has been instrumental in developing girls and youth rugby in the club and with schools in the area. She oversees the Give It A Try programme in the club, coaches Girls X7s and is involved at every level of the club. Polly was instrumental in encouraging Munster and Ireland star Dorothy Wall to play rugby.

Stadium Information

The stadium turnstiles will be open from 12.45pm at the Dolphin Gate and Sunday’s Well Gate.

IRFU Match Programmes will also be on sale for €5 inside the grounds. Please note that payments can be made by cash only.

Food concessions inside the ground will also serve a variety of hot food to supporters.

Traffic & Travel

As part of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme, there will be a road closure this weekend: the N25 westbound will close temporarily near the Glanmire Roundabout.

Motorists should allow additional time for journeys in this area. See more info here.

Black Ash Park & Ride will remain open until 6pm on Saturday night to cater for supporters, free of charge. In order to redeem your free parking, please show your match ticket at the reception area in the Black Ash either before or after the game. The car park is a short walk from Musgrave Park.

Please note any cars blocking entrances will be towed. As Musgrave Park is located in a residential area, we request that you respect the local residents at all times, and please follow the directions of the stewards on surrounding roads.

If you are coming from the city centre, the 203 bus from Patrick Street stops at Musgrave Park on the Pearse Road end.

Weather Forecast

Cloudy skies with temperatures of 11 degrees.