Energia AIL Live Streams – Where To Watch
There are three live streams this weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League and Cup as we bring you both Men’s Division 1A Semi Finals on Saturday and the Women’s Cup Series Final on Sunday.
The men’s games will be pay-per-view and available on the links below. Pay-per-view cost for each game is €7 with revenue going directly to participating clubs. Cost of production is underwritten by title sponsors Energia and the IRFU. That means €5 from each stream will go to the home team with €1.66 going to the away team (a 75:25 split). The remaining 34c will go to a charity as chosen by Energia.
The live streams and pay-per-view format are part of an ongoing pilot to develop the Energia All-Ireland League while identifying ways to make live streaming a more sustainable option for clubs.
The Women’s Cup Series Final will be live on YouTube and on the link below on Sunday afternoon.
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Semi Finals
Saturday, April 22nd
Clontarf (1st) v Young Munster (4th), Castle Avenue, 14:30 – Watch Live Here
Terenure (2nd) v Cork Constitution (3rd), Lakelands, 14:30 – Watch Live Here
Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series Final
Sunday, April 23rd
Railway Union v UL Bohemian, St. Mary’s College RFC, 2:30pm
Energia AIL Fixtures
Saturday, April 22nd 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Shannon v Old Wesley, Thomond Park back pitch, 2:30pm
Old Belvedere v Highfield, Ollie Campbell Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Banbridge v MU Barnhall, Rifle Park, 2:30pm
Blackrock College v Nenagh Ormond, Stradbrook, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Finals:
UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty, 2:30pm
Galway Corinthians v Dungannon, Corinthian Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Galwegians v Bruff, Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Skerries v Tullamore, Holmpatrick, 2:30pm
Sunday, April 23rd 2023
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:
Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:
Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm