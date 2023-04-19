IRFU Appoints Thelma O’Driscoll As New Chief Financial Officer

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thelma O’Driscoll as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from September 1, 2023. Thelma joins from the British & Irish Lions where she has held a similar position since 2020.

A highly respected financial professional with vast knowledge of the Rugby financial and commercial landscape, Thelma brings a wealth of experience to the IRFU, having worked in Celtic Rugby Limited (United Rugby Championship), the Six Nations and British & Irish Lions. Thelma completed her B. Comm and MBS from University College Cork, is a chartered management accountant, and will complete her MBA from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School in Summer 2023.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “I am delighted to welcome Thelma to the IRFU senior management team and wish her the very best in her role. From a highly competitive field of applicants, Thelma emerged as an outstanding candidate and it was clear how knowledgeable she was about the sporting landscape in Ireland and internationally, especially given her broad experience in Rugby.

In welcoming Thelma, I would like to also pay tribute to Conor O’Brien who will remain on hand to ensure a smooth transition after 28 years of distinguished service. I look forward to working with Thelma later this summer and I believe that she brings a wealth of experience which will be of huge benefit to Irish rugby.”

Thelma O’Driscoll added: “Taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer with the IRFU is a privilege and an opportunity that I am delighted and honoured to accept. I am excited to get underway and look forward to working with such a great team at the IRFU. To leave behind another great team at the British & Irish Lions fills me with pride at what we have achieved together, and I am very grateful for the support of my colleagues in all rugby organisations over the years which has enabled me to align my values with that of our great sport and many great rugby organisations.”