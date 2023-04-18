Expressions Of Interest Invited For 2023 IRFU Performance Coaching Course

Expressions Of Interest are now being invited for the 2023 IRFU Performance Coaching Course.

The Performance Coach Course is for Head & Assistant Coaches working with advanced teams, with higher technical competencies and understanding of the game.

The course develops the Principles of Play through Functional Role Analysis of the Identities of rugby.

At the end of the course the coach is expected to develop individual players’ abilities to undertake and adjust their specific roles in a changing environment within each of the identities of rugby.

Sport specific and generic modules are examined at a more advanced level, together with the introduction of modules which develop the coaches’ ability to understand interpersonal relationships, team dynamics in conjunction with increasing the players’ tactical appreciation.

EOIs must be submitted via the application below before Friday May 19th 2023.

2023 Application Form

Entry criteria

Head or Assistant Coach position (actively coaching at an appropriate level – Stage 4)

Stage 3 or Senior Coach Accreditation

OR/AND

OR/AND Assimilated – Proven senior/professional rugby playing or coaching experience

*Priority will be given to Coaches working at the higher levels

Numbers Per Course

50 maximum/15 minimum

Accreditation

Full course attendance.

Additional requirements will be confirmed on the course.

Schedule:

Confirmed dates and course schedule will be communicated upon acceptance to the course, this course will be delivered through a blended approach with both online and in person workshops.

The course modules will be delivered through July/August/September 2023.

Full course attendance and submission of all course work is required to complete the award.