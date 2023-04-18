Centre O’Brien Signs Two-Year Deal With Munster

Munster Rugby have confirmed the signing of centre Sean O’Brien on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.

From Westmeath, the talented back has been playing with Exeter Chiefs for the past two seasons. Most recently he started in the English club’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-final games.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Connacht and lined out for the Ireland Under-20s in 2018 with current Munster players Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan.

Meanwhile, following last week’s brilliant 26-24 bonus point win at the DHL Stormers, South African giant RG Snyman will follow the return-to-play protocols this week and is unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Cell C Sharks.

Barron (neck) has settled well and will return to full team training, while fellow front rower Dave Kilcoyne will increase his training load and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Back at Munster’s High Performance Centre at UL, flanker John Hodnett has recovered from his calf strain and returned to training.

Continuing to rehab their injuries are Daly (knee), Paddy Patterson (knee), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (neck), Liam Coombes (thigh), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head) and Andrew Conway (knee).