Lansdowne Claim 2023 IRFU Fraser McMullen Cup
A superb second half performance saw Lansdowne’s U20 Men come from 22-10 down and beat Dublin University 29-25 to win the IRFU Fraser McMullen Cup for the first time in eight years.
More To Follow…
2023 IRFU Fraser McMullen Cup Final
LANSDOWNE 29 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 25 Lakelands Park
HT: Lansdowne 10 Dublin University 22
Watch back Lansdowne FC’s stream of the game below.
LANSDOWNE: 15 Cathal Eddy, 14 Jamie Maguire, 13 Jamie MacNulty, 12 Dylan O’Keeffe, 11 Hugo Neville; 10 Tom Bohan, 9 Eadbhard O’Callaghan; 1 Ore Lasisi, 2 Tom Barry, 3 George Morris, 4 Luke O’Connor, 5 James Doyle, 6 Luke Callinan, 7 Noah Maguire, 8 Oscar O’Brien. Replacements: 16 Tim Cotter, 17 Adam Deay, 18 Max Richards, 19 Donough Lawlor, 20 Cian Moloney, 21 Tom Hodgkinson, 22 Jack Browne, 23 Cian Clarke.
DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: 15 Davy Colbert, 14 Aidan Henry, 13 Conor Gibney, 12 Hugh Goddard, 11 Louie Maguire; 10 Joe May, 9 Liam Nolan; 1 Cole Kelly, 2 Zach Baird, 3 Gerhard Zdunek, 4 Captain Stephen Woods, 5 Cuan Doyle, 6 Kevin Jackson, 7 Dan Carroll, 8 David Walsh. Replacements: 16 Matthew Sherwin, 17 Matthew O’Shea, 18 Jonathan Ross, 19 Luke O’Callaghan, 20 Harry MacGoey, 21 Conor Tracey, 22 Finn O’Connor.
Referee: Paul O’Connor