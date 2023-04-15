Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 18 Results Round-Up
There were teams relegated and promoted on a pivotal Round 18 of action in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions.
Clogher Valley are officially a senior rugby club after they were promoted to Men’s Division 2C of the Energia All-Ireland League with a 31-17 win over Richmond in today’s promotion playoff final.
More to follow…
Saturday April 15th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Promotion Playoff Final:
RICHMOND 17 CLOGHER VALLEY 31, Ashbourne RFC
Scorers: Richmond: Try: Keelan Stephenson, Jeffrey McNamara; Con: Tadgh Bennett 2; Pen: Tadgh Bennett.
Clogher Valley: Tries: Paul Armstrong, Taine Haire 2, Reece Smyton; Con: David Maxwell 4; Pen: David Maxwell
HT: Richmond 10 Clogher Valley 14
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:
BALLYNAHINCH 17 LANSDOWNE 7, Ballymacarn Park
HT: Ballynahinch 14 Lansdowne 7
CLONTARF 50 UCD 29, Castle Avenue
HT: Clontarf 31 UCD 12
DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 66 GARRYOWEN 14, College Park
HT: Dublin University 40 Garryowen 7
TERENURE COLLEGE 29 SHANNON 17, Lakelands Park
HT: Terenure College 15 v Shannon 7
YOUNG MUNSTER 26 CORK CONSTITUTION 36, Tom Clifford Park
HT: Young Munster 7 Cork Constitution 24
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:
BANBRIDGE 16 HIGHFIELD 10 , Rifle Park
HT: Banbridge 10 Highfield 0
BUCCANEERS 24 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Dubarry Park
HT: Buccaneers 17 City of Armagh 19
NAAS 35 OLD WESLEY 39, Forenaughts
HT: Naas 21 Old Wesley 27
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 21 OLD BELVEDERE 32, Templeville Road
HT: St Mary’s College 14 Old Belvedere 20
UCC 20 MALONE 10, The Mardyke
HT: UCC 3 Malone 10
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:
BALLYMENA 31 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 34, Eaton Park
HT: Ballymena 10 Blackrock College 24
CASHEL 31 NAVAN 21, Spafield
HT: Cashel 17 Navan 7
NENAGH ORMOND 26 UL BOHEMIAN 21, New Ormond Park
HT: Nenagh Ormond UL Bohemian
OLD CRESCENT 29 MU BARNHALL 21, Takumi Park
HT: Old Crescent 7 MU Barnhall 21
DOLPHIN 21 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 98, Musgrave Park, 4pm
HT: Dolphin 21 Queen’s University 40
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:
Galwegians 42 v Dungannon 33, Crowley Park
HT: Galwegians 18 Dungannon 21
Greystones 31 Enniscorthy 27, Dr Hickey Park
HT: Greystones 12 Enniscorthy 22
Rainey Old Boys L Galway Corinthians L, Hatrick Park
HT: Rainey Old Boys 14 Galway Corinthians 8
Sligo 40 v Belfast Harlequins 7, Hamilton Park
HT: Sligo 7 Belfast Harlequins 0
Wanderers 36 Malahide 19, Merrion Road
HT: Wanderers 26 Malahide 14
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C:
Sundays Well 31 Bangor 27, Musgrave Park, 13.00;
Midleton 24 v Clonmel 13, Towns Park
Omagh Academicals 27 Bruff 34, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Skerries 45 v Ballina 28, Holmpatrick
Tullamore 29 v Instonians 68, Spollanstown
Saturday April 22nd 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Semi-Finals
Clontarf (1st) v Young Munster (4th), Castle Avenue, 2:30pm
Terenure College (2nd) v Cork Constitution (4th), Lakelands Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:
Shannon (9th in 1A) v Old Wesley (4th), Thomond Park, 2:30pm
Old Belvedere (2nd) v Highfield (3rd), Energia Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:
Banbridge (9th in 1B) v MU Barnhall (4th), Rifle Park, 2:30pm
Blackrock College v Nenagh Ormond (3rd), Stradbrook, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:
UL Bohemian (9th in 2A) v Sligo (4th), Annacotty, 2:30pm
Galway Corinthians (2nd) v Dungannon (3rd), Corinthian Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:
Galwegians (9th in 2b) v Bruff (4th), Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Skerries (2nd) v Tullamore (3rd), Holmpatrick, 2:30pm
Sunday April 23rd 2023
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final:
Railway Union v UL Bohemian, St. Mary’s College RFC, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:
Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:
Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm
Saturday April 29th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Midleton (9th in 2C) v Richmond (Promotion Playoff Runner Up), Towns Park, 2:30pm
Saturday May 6th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final
Play-Off Finals will take place at the home ground of the higher ranked team.
Sunday May 7th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final, Aviva Stadium, 3pm