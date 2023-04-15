Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 18 Results Round-Up

There were teams relegated and promoted on a pivotal Round 18 of action in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions.

Clogher Valley are officially a senior rugby club after they were promoted to Men’s Division 2C of the Energia All-Ireland League with a 31-17 win over Richmond in today’s promotion playoff final.

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Promotion Playoff Final:

RICHMOND 17 CLOGHER VALLEY 31, Ashbourne RFC

Scorers: Richmond: Try: Keelan Stephenson, Jeffrey McNamara; Con: Tadgh Bennett 2; Pen: Tadgh Bennett.

Clogher Valley: Tries: Paul Armstrong, Taine Haire 2, Reece Smyton; Con: David Maxwell 4; Pen: David Maxwell

HT: Richmond 10 Clogher Valley 14

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:

BALLYNAHINCH 17 LANSDOWNE 7, Ballymacarn Park

HT: Ballynahinch 14 Lansdowne 7

CLONTARF 50 UCD 29, Castle Avenue

HT: Clontarf 31 UCD 12

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 66 GARRYOWEN 14, College Park

HT: Dublin University 40 Garryowen 7

TERENURE COLLEGE 29 SHANNON 17, Lakelands Park

HT: Terenure College 15 v Shannon 7

YOUNG MUNSTER 26 CORK CONSTITUTION 36, Tom Clifford Park

HT: Young Munster 7 Cork Constitution 24

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:

BANBRIDGE 16 HIGHFIELD 10 , Rifle Park

HT: Banbridge 10 Highfield 0

BUCCANEERS 24 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Dubarry Park

HT: Buccaneers 17 City of Armagh 19

NAAS 35 OLD WESLEY 39, Forenaughts

HT: Naas 21 Old Wesley 27

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 21 OLD BELVEDERE 32, Templeville Road

HT: St Mary’s College 14 Old Belvedere 20

UCC 20 MALONE 10, The Mardyke

HT: UCC 3 Malone 10

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:

BALLYMENA 31 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 34, Eaton Park

HT: Ballymena 10 Blackrock College 24

CASHEL 31 NAVAN 21, Spafield

HT: Cashel 17 Navan 7

NENAGH ORMOND 26 UL BOHEMIAN 21, New Ormond Park

HT: Nenagh Ormond UL Bohemian

OLD CRESCENT 29 MU BARNHALL 21, Takumi Park

HT: Old Crescent 7 MU Barnhall 21

DOLPHIN 21 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 98, Musgrave Park, 4pm

HT: Dolphin 21 Queen’s University 40

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:

Galwegians 42 v Dungannon 33, Crowley Park

HT: Galwegians 18 Dungannon 21

Greystones 31 Enniscorthy 27, Dr Hickey Park

HT: Greystones 12 Enniscorthy 22

Rainey Old Boys L Galway Corinthians L, Hatrick Park

HT: Rainey Old Boys 14 Galway Corinthians 8

Sligo 40 v Belfast Harlequins 7, Hamilton Park

HT: Sligo 7 Belfast Harlequins 0

Wanderers 36 Malahide 19, Merrion Road

HT: Wanderers 26 Malahide 14

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C:

Sundays Well 31 Bangor 27, Musgrave Park, 13.00;

Midleton 24 v Clonmel 13, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals 27 Bruff 34, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 45 v Ballina 28, Holmpatrick

Tullamore 29 v Instonians 68, Spollanstown

Saturday April 22nd 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Semi-Finals

Clontarf (1st) v Young Munster (4th), Castle Avenue, 2:30pm

Terenure College (2nd) v Cork Constitution (4th), Lakelands Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

Shannon (9th in 1A) v Old Wesley (4th), Thomond Park, 2:30pm

Old Belvedere (2nd) v Highfield (3rd), Energia Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

Banbridge (9th in 1B) v MU Barnhall (4th), Rifle Park, 2:30pm

Blackrock College v Nenagh Ormond (3rd), Stradbrook, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

UL Bohemian (9th in 2A) v Sligo (4th), Annacotty, 2:30pm

Galway Corinthians (2nd) v Dungannon (3rd), Corinthian Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

Galwegians (9th in 2b) v Bruff (4th), Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Skerries (2nd) v Tullamore (3rd), Holmpatrick, 2:30pm

Sunday April 23rd 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final:

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, St. Mary’s College RFC, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:

Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm

Saturday April 29th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Midleton (9th in 2C) v Richmond (Promotion Playoff Runner Up), Towns Park, 2:30pm

Saturday May 6th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Play-Off Finals will take place at the home ground of the higher ranked team.

Sunday May 7th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final, Aviva Stadium, 3pm