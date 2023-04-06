AnswerTheCall: Final Call For State Of The Game Survey

The closing date for participation in the State Of The Game Survey is Friday April 7th 2023.

We are building a rugby first strategy to govern the game over the next five years.

We want to bring new people to the game, keep the people we have and bring back the people who’ve stepped away.

So tell us what you need.

We want to hear from:

Players (active/lapsed)

Coaches (active/lapsed)

Match Officials (active/lapsed)

Club Officials (active/lapsed)

Supporters at all levels

Tell us, what motivates you? How can we make it easy for you to be involved in rugby? What would make you come back to rugby? What do our values mean to you? What does it mean to be a rugby supporter?

The State Of The Game rugby survey is now live. Please take five minutes to have your say.

Project Lead for the survey Dr. Jennifer Kavanagh commented:

“We’ve had a positive response to date to this survey. That’s massively important because evidence-based decision making and data-led insights are our foundations for governance in domestic rugby.”

“We definitely need to hear more voices on behalf of women and girls in rugby. There are also one or two provinces which are under represented but there is still time to complete the survey and it only takes five minutes to complete.”

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has already had their say.

They might also consider sharing the survey link through their own channels.

We know that social messaging tools like WhatsApp have proven particularly helpful in spreading the word.”

Shareable Link: https://bit.ly/IRFU-State-Of-The-Game

All participants are entered into a draw for tickets to the Bank Of Ireland Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium.