Junior Men’s Interpros Fixtures Confirmed For 2023

Fixtures and venues have been confirmed for the IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series for 2023.

Munster bridged a six year gap to win the series in 2022 and put their title defence on the line away to Connacht in Tuam RFC on Saturday April 29th.

Ulster and Munster head to Irish Rugby’s most northernly club on May 6th as Inishowen RFC have the honour of hosting the provinces in Round 2.

Leinster are at home for the first two rounds and head to Waterford City to face Munster in the final round.

Connacht will finish out the series against Ulster in Clifden.

Saturday April 29th 2023

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 1

Connacht v Munster, Tuam RFC, 2:30pm

Leinster v Ulster, Tullow RFC, 2:30pm

Saturday May 6th 2023

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 2

Leinster v Connacht, Portlaoise RFC, 2:30pm

Ulster v Munster, Inishowen RFC, 2:30pm

Saturday May 13th 2023

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series Round 3

Connacht v Ulster, Clifden RFC, 2:30pm

Munster v Leinster, Waterford CIty RFC, 2:30pm

IrishRugby.ie will feature results, scorer details and team sheets from each round.