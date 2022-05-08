2022 IRFU Junior Men’s Interpro Round Up: Munster Win At Leinster To Secure Fourth Title

Munster are IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Champions for 2022 after a 39-29 win away to Leinster ensured they picked up the trophy for the fourth time.

All four teams came into the third and final round with both a win and a loss in the round robin, but John Lillis’ men were the only side to pick up at least a point in all three rounds and finishing off their campaign with a bonus point win against reigning champions Leinster meant they couldn’t be caught by second placed Ulster. Connacht finished third courtesy of a try bonus point in their high scoring affair against Ulster.

P W L D PF PA PD TB LB PTS MUNSTER 3 2 1 56 36 20 2 1 11 ULSTER 3 2 1 38 49 36 1 0 9 CONNACHT 3 1 2 22 23 -1 1 1 6 LEINSTER 3 1 2 16 24 -8 1 0 5

It was end-to-end stuff in Lurgan, with the home side leading 33-26 after 40 minutes and pulling clear in the second half. Owen Kirk took an off-load five metres out to open the scoring, Ben Riley broke the last line of defence to regain the lead and Adam McDonald ran in their bonus point try just before half time.

Buccaneers’ Graham Lynch was making his debut at this level off the bench and it was his second half try that ultimately ensured Connacht’s third place in the table.

Munster’s win in New Ross was helped by a storming finish with three converted tries in the final fiFteen minutes.

It was a strong Munster bench that proved crucial as Leinster threatened to take the points with an early second-half rally.

Tadhg Bennett put Munster into an early lead with a penalty but a try from Wes Carter converted by Craig Miller put the home side in front.

Bennett kicked his second penalty on 26 minutes and a try by Ricky Whitney, by Bennett restored Munster’s advantage.

Miller closed the gap to three points before a try from Jesse Smith gave Munster an 18-10 halftime lead.

Leinster hit Munster with three tries inside the opening twelve minutes of the second half to lead 29-18 with tries from Ruadhán McDonnell, JJ McIlwrath, and David Nicholson with Miller converting the latter two.

Some shrewd switches by the Munster management produced the desired effect in the final fifteen minutes, with James Collins O’Brien, Brian Mullins, and Keelan Stephenson scoring tries and Niall Leahy converting all three to bring the trophy back to the Southern province after a six-year gap.

Saturday May 7th 2022

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series – Round 3

Ruairi O’Farrell scores Ulster’s 2nd try of the 2nd half to extend the lead. Armstrong converts and it’s 45-26 now. pic.twitter.com/Pa5Ae4NS5R — 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗨𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 (@UlsterBranch) May 7, 2022

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN 59 CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN 33, Lurgan RFC

Scorers: Ulster Junior Men: Owen Kirk 2, Ben Riley, Neil Henderson, Matthew Elliot, Adam McDonald, Ruairi O’Farrell, Andrew Rutledge, Paul Armstrong; Cons: Paul Armstrong

Connacht Junior Men: Tries: Sam Walsh, Shane Purcell, Henry O’Toole, Sean Tonra, Graham Lynch; Cons: Shane Purcell 4

HT: Ulster Junior Men 33 Connacht Junior Men 26

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN: Adam McDonald* (Dromore RFC), Owen Kirk (Ballyclare RFC), Paul Armstrong (C) (Clogher Valley RFC), Josh Brame (Dromore RFC), Scott Martin (Ballyclare RFC); Ruairi O’Farrell (Instonians RFC), Matthew Keane (Instonians RFC); Kieran Donaghy (Lurgan RFC), Matthew Coulter (Ballyclare RFC), Neil Henderson (Clogher Valley RFC), Josh Young (Ballyclare RFC), Michael Shiels* (Limavady RFC), Ben Riley (Limavady RFC), Matthew Elliot (Cooke RFC), Callum Smyton (Clogher Valley RFC).

Replacements: Scott McNarry (CIYMS RFC), Jack McIntosh (Limavady RFC), Jack Black (Ballyclare RFC), Aaron Playfair (Ballyclare RFC), Kyle Gregg (Academy RFC), Matthew McDowell (Ballyclare RFC), Andrew Rutledge (Dromore RFC), Michael Lawton (CIYMS RFC).

CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN: Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC), Alan Masterson (Westport RFC)*, Eoghan Coyle (Creggs RFC), Ian Heanue (Connemara RFC), Ross Murphy Sweeney (Buccaneers RFC); Shane Purcell (Creggs RFC), Sam Walsh (Westport RFC); Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC), Hiram Wood Hennessy (Corinthians RFC), Craig Hansberry (Ballinrobe RFC), TJ Berry (Connemara RFC), Niall Staunton (Connemara RFC), Paul Lee (Connemara RFC), Brian Ruane (Tuam RFC), Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC (captain))

Replacements: Sean Tonra (Castlebar RFC), Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC), Niall Carney (Tuam RFC), Marty Cummins (Dunmore RFC), Ryan O’Meara (Buccaneers RFC), Graham Lynch (Buccaneers RFC)*, Mark Purcell (Creggs RFC), Conor Burns (Dunmore RFC), Fergus Galvin (Buccaneers RFC).

LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN 29 MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN 39, New Ross RFC

Scorers: Leinster Junior Men: Tries: Wes Carter, Ruadhán McDonnell, JJ McIlwrath, David Nicholson Con: Craig Miller 3 Pen: Craig Miller

Munster Junior Men: Tries: Ricky Whitney, Jesse Smith, James Collins O’Brien, Brian Mullins, Keelan Stephenson; Con: Tadhg Bennett, Niall Leahy 3; Pen: Tadhg Bennett 2

HT: Leinster Junior Men 10 Munster Junior Men 18

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN: Jimmy Glynn (Mallow); Jesse Smith (Charleville & District), Willie Walsh (Waterpark), Brian Mullins (Richmond), Keelan Stephenson (Richmond); Tadhg Bennett (Richmond), Conor Kavanagh (Fethard & District); Noel Roche (Waterpark), Ricky Whitney (Kilfeacle & District), TJ Relihan (Newcastle West); Owen Glynn (Mallow), Paddy O’Donoghue (Galbally); Darragh Crowe (Clanwilliam), Sean Glynn (Mallow), Kevin Kinnane (Kilfeacle & District Capt).

Replacements : Cathal O’Regan (Clonakilty), Darragh O’Shea (Ballincollig), James Collins O’Brien (Bandon), Graham Smith (Crosshaven), Gearoid Phelan (Richmond), Olly Young (Charleville), Niall Leahy (Clanwilliam), Shane Airey (Newcastle West).

LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN: Ben Watson (Wicklow); Eddie Weaver (Seapoint), Ciaran Fennessy (Athy), Jake McDonald (Kilkenny), Robbie Vallejo (Boyne); Craig Miller (Athy), Tristan Brady (Monkstown); Michael Tracey (Roscrea), David Nicholson (Wicklow), Dylan Casey (Edenderry); James Ryan (New Ross), Wes Carter (Kilkenny capt); Rory Hennessy (Boyne), Zach Jungmann (Seapoint), Ruadhán McDonnell (Monkstown).

Replacements: Will Jennings (Newbridge), Martin Murphy (Monkstown), Eoin Walsh (Gorey), JJ McIlwrath (Cill Dara), Tom Tracey (Newbridge), Matt McKenna (Seapoint), Nick Smith (Boyne RFC), Fionn O’Loughlin (Gorey).

Referee: Christopher Lough (IRFU).

Saturday April 30th 2022

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series 2022 – Round 2

CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN 3 LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN 6, Buccaneers RFC

Scorers: Connact Junior Men: Pen: Shane Purcell

Leinster Junior Men: Pens: Craig Miller 2

HT: Connacht Junior Men 3 Leinster Junior Men 6

CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN: Henry O’Toole (Connemara RFC), Marty Connelly (Connemara RFC), Ian Heanue (Connemara RFC), Mark Purcell (Creggs RFC), Ross Murphy Sweeney (Buccaneers RFC); Shane Purcell (Creggs RFC), Aodha Hession (Creggs RFC); Aidan Leech (Creggs RFC), Hiram Wood Hennessy (Corinthians RFC), Craig Hansberry (Ballinrobe RFC), Fergus Galvin (Buccaneers RFC), Niall Staunton (Connemara RFC), Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC), Brian Ruane (Tuam RFC), TJ Berry (Connemara RFC).

Replacements: Sean Tonra (Castlebar RFC), Ian Staunton (Connemara RFC), Sean O’Connell (Buccaneers RFC, Alan Finnerty (Tuam RFC), Paul Lee (Connemara RFC), Sam Walsh (Westport RFC), Eoghan Coyle * (Creggs RFC), Conor Burns * (Dunmore RFC), Stephen Loftus (Westport RFC), Niall Carney (Tuam RFC)

LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN: Ben Watson (Wicklow RFC), Eddie Weaver (Seapoint), Ciaran Fennessy (Athy RFC), Jake McDonald (Kilkenny RFC), Robbie Vallejo (Boyne RFC); Craig Miller (Athy RFC), Tristan Brady (Monkstown FC); Michael Tracey (Roscrea RFC), David Nicholson (Wicklow RFC), Dylan Casey (Edenderry RFC), Jack McDonald (Tullow RFC)l, Wes Carter (Kilkenny RFC) CAPTAIN, Rory Hennessy (Boyne RFC), Zach Jungmann (Seapoint), Ruadhán McDonnell (Monkstown FC).

Replacements: Will Jennings (Newbridge RFC), Martin Murphy (Monkstown FC), Eoin Walsh (Gorey RFC), Jim Ryan (New Ross RFC), Tom Tracey (Newbridge RFC), Nick Smith (Boyne RFC), Matt McKenna (Seapoint), Fionn O’Loughlin (Gorey RFC)

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN 39 ULSTER JUNIOR MEN 17, Tralee RFC

Scorers: Munster Junior Men: Tries: Sean Glynn, Ricky Whitney, Willie Walsh, Jimmy Glynn, Jesse Smith; Tadhg Bennett 4; Pens: Niall Leahy 2

Ulster Junior Men:

HT: Munster Junior Men 19 Ulster Junior Men 12

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN: Jimmy Glynn (Mallow); Jesse Smith (Charleville & District), Willie Walsh (Waterpark), Brian Mullins (Richmond), Keelan Stephenson (Richmond); Tadhg Bennett (Richmond), Conor Kavanagh (Fethard & District); Noel Roche (Waterpark), Ricky Whitney (Kilfeacle & District), TJ Relihan (Newcastle West); Owen Glynn (Mallow), Paddy O’Donoghue (Galbally); Darragh Crowe (Clanwilliam), Sean Glynn (Mallow), Kevin Kinnane (Kilfeacle & District Capt).

Replacements: Cathal O’Regan (Clonakilty), Darragh O’Shea (Ballincollig), James Collins O’Brien (Bandon), Graham Smith (Crosshaven), Gearoid Phelan (Richmond), Olly Young (Charleville & District), Niall Leahy (Clanwilliam), Ryan O’Connell (Old Christians).

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN: Matthew Fitzgerald (Ballyclare); Owen Kirk (Ballyclare), Andrew Rutledge (Dromore), Michael Lawton Capt (CIYMS), Scott Marti (Ballyclare); Matthew McDowell (Ballyclare), Peter Wilson (Limavady; Raymond Dobson (Donaghadee), Mathew Coulter (Ballyclare), Kieran Donaghy (Lurgan); Josh Young (Ballyclare), Kyle Gregg (Academy; Ross Johnston (Ballyclare), Aaron Playfair (Ballyclare), Ben Riley (Limavady).

Replacements: Scott McNarry (CIYMS), Jack McIntosh (Limavady), Jack Black (Ballyclare), Jack Barry-Glendinning (CIYMS), Jordan Taylor (Portadown RFC), Michael Rooney (Enniskillen RFC), Jim McCartney (Limavady RFC), Josh Brame (Dromore RFC).

Referee: Robbie Jenkinson (IRFU).

Saturday April 23rd 2022

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series 2022 – Round 1

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN 17 CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN 19, Killarney RFC

Scorers: Connacht Junior Men: Tries: Aidan Leech, Mark Purcell, Marty Connelly; Con: Shane Purcell 2

Munster Junior Men: Tries: Keenan Stephenson, Kevin Kinnane; Con: Tadgh Bennett 2; Pen: Shane Airey

HT: Munster Junior Men 14 Connacht Junior Men 7

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN: Shane Airey (Newcastle West); Jesse Smith (Charleville & District), Willie Walsh (Waterpark), Brian Mullins (Richmond), Keelan Stephenson (Richmond); Tadhg Bennett (Richmond), Conor Kavanagh (Fethard & District); Noel Roche (Waterpark), Cathal O’Regan (Clonakilty), TJ Relihan (Newcastle west); Brian Kissane (Clanwilliam), Paddy O’Donoghue (Galbally); Darragh Crowe (Clanwilliam), Sean Glynn (Mallow), Kevin Kinnane (Kilfeacle & District (Capt.).

Replacements: Ricky Whitney (Kilfeacle & District), Darragh O’Shea (Ballincollig), Rory Hannon (Waterpark), Graham Smith (Crosshaven), Gearoid Phelan (Richmond), Olly Young (Charleville & District), Jimmy Glynn (Mallow), Ryan O’Connell (Old Christians).

CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN: Henry O’Toole (Connemara); Marty Connelly (Connemara), Mark Purcell (Creggs), Stephen Loftus (Westport), Ross Murphy Sweeney (Buccaneers); Shane Purcell (Creggs), Sam Walsh (Westport); A. Leech (Creggs), Hiram Wood Hennessy (Corinthians), Craig Hansberry (Ballinrobe); Marty Cummins (Dunmore), Niall Staunton (Connemara); Brian Diffley (Creggs), Brian Ruane (Tuam), TJ Berry (Connemara).

Replacements: Niall Carney (Tuam), Sean Tonra (Castlebar), Sean O’Connell (Buccaneers), Fergus Galvin (Buccaneers), Alan Finnerty (Tuam), Paul Lee (Connemara), Aodha Hession (Creggs), Ian Heanue (Connemara).

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN 21 LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN 10, Carrickfergus RFC

Scorers: Ulster Junior Men: Scott Martin 2, Paul Armstrong; Con: Michael Lawton 3 Leinster Junior Men: Try: Tom Tracey; Con: Craig Millar; Pen: Craig Millar.

HT: Ulster Junior Men 14 Leinster Junior Men 10

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN: Ruairi O’Farrell* (Instonians RFC), Andrew Rutledge (Dromore RFC), Paul Armstrong (C) (Clogher Valley RFC), Michael Lawton* (CIYMS RFC), Scott Martin* (Ballyclare RFC); David Maxwell* (Clogher Valley RFC), Matthew Keane* (Instonians RFC); Keiran Donaghy* (Lurgan RFC), Neil Saulters* (Instonians RFC) , Alan Whitten* (Instonians RFC), Josh Young* (Ballyclare RFC), Eoghan Murphy* (Instonians RFC), Ali Burke* (Instonians RFC), Matthew Elliot* (Cooke RFC), Callum Smyton* (Clogher Valley RFC)

Replacements: Matthew Coulter (Ballyclare RFC), Raymond Dobson* (Donaghadee RFC), Neil Henderson* (Clogher Valley RFC), Aaron Playfair* (Ballyclare RFC), Kyle Gregg* (Academy RFC)

Ryan Flavelle* (Cooke RFC), Reece Smyton* (Clogher Valley RFC), Matthew McDowell* (Ballyclare RFC).

LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN: Robbie Vallejo (Boyne RFC) VICE-CAPTAIN, Eddie Weaver (Seapoint), Ciaran Fennessy (Athy RFC), Matt McKenna (Seapoint), Caomhán Brennan (Co Carlow FC); Craig Miller (Athy RFC), Tristan Brady (Monkstown FC); Eoin Walsh (Gorey RFC), Gordon Shannon (Cill Dara RFC), Dylan Casey (Edenderry RFC), Wes Carter (Kilkenny RFC) CAPTAIN, Thomas Culleton (Suttonians RFC), James Ryan (New Ross RFC) VICE-CAPTAIN, Ruadhán McDonnell (Monkstown FC), Tom Tracey (Newbridge RFC).

Replacements: Will Jennings (Newbridge RFC), Martin Murphy (Monkstown FC), Michael Tracey (Roscrea RFC), JJ McIlwrath (Cill Dara RFC), Rory Hennessy (Boyne RFC), Jack McDonald (Tullow RFC), Ben Watson (Wicklow RFC), Nick Smith (Boyne RFC)

*Denotes New Cap

Previous Winners:

2006-07: Munster

2007-08: Leinster

2008-09: Leinster

2009-10: Leinster

2010-11: Connacht

2010-12: Connacht

2012-13: Munster

2013-14: Leinster

2014-15: Ulster

2015-16: Munster

2016-17: Ulster

2017-18: Leinster

2018-19: Leinster

2021-22: Munster

