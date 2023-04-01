Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 17 Results Round-Up

On Friday night Michael Moloney’s late penalty completed a stirring 22-point fightback as UCD lifted the Colours trophy for the first time since 2017. Also in Division 1A, Tony Ryan touched down twice as leaders Clontarf beat Lansdowne in a nine-try thriller.

Saturday afternoon saw Cork Con beat Terenure to leave them just two points behind with one round to go to secure a home semi final.

Latest News, Highlights & Tables

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 17:

Friday, March 31 –

DIVISION 1A:

LANSDOWNE 28 CLONTARF 31, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Ruairi Clarke, Dan Murphy, Daniel McEvoy, Peter Sullivan; Con: Stephen Madigan; Pens: Stephen Madigan 2

Clontarf: Tries: Mark O’Sullivan, Dylan Donnellan, Tony Ryan 2, Penalty try; Cons: Mark O’Sullivan 2, Pen try con

HT: Lansdowne 15 Clontarf 17

LANSDOWNE: Daniel McEvoy; Peter Sullivan, Cillian Redmond, Connor O’Sullivan, Cathal Eddy; Stephen Madigan, James Kenny; Ben Popplewell, Jamie Kavanagh, Adam Boland, Jack Dwan, Ruairi Clarke, Clive Ross, Jack O’Sullivan (capt), Dan Murphy.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, George Morris, Conor McMenamin, Donough Lawlor, Jack Matthews, Tom Monaghan.

CLONTARF: Mark O’Sullivan; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Cian O’Donoghue; Steve Crosbie, Angus Lloyd; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Ed Kelly, Mick Kearney, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Dave Dowse, Ivan Soroka, Paul Deeny, Sam Owen, Jimmy Hawkshaw, Ed Brennan.

UCD 22 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 19, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Jack Boyle 2, Bobby Sheehan; Cons: Michael Moloney, James Tarrant; Pen: Michael Moloney

Dublin University: Tries: Colm Hogan, James Dillon, Penalty try; Cons: Aran Egan, Pen try con

HT: UCD 7 Dublin University 19

UCD: Chris Cosgrave; Ross Deegan, David Ryan, Harry Donnelly, Luka Hassett; James Tarrant, Michael Moloney; Jack Boyle, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Ryan McMahon, Martin Fallon, Gerry Hill, Joe Cronin, Bill Burns, Sean O’Brien.

Replacements: Ben Porter, Chris Hennessy, Hugo O’Malley, Simon Burke, Rob Gilsenan, Tim Corkery, Jack Ringrose.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; James Dillon, Louis McDonough, Gavin Jones, Ronan Quinn; Aran Egan, Louis O’Reilly (capt); Jerry Cahir, Mark Nicholson, Tom Connolly, Max Dunne, Dan Barron, Anthony Ryan, Diarmuid McCormack, Ruadhan Byron.

Replacements: Zach Baird, Cole Kelly, Jack Kearney, Sean McCrohan, Ted Walsh, Harry Colbert, Liam McMahon.

Saturday, April 1st –

CORK CONSTITUTION 27 TERENURE 23, Temple Hill

SHANNON 26 BALLYNAHINCH 10, Thomond Park

GARRYOWEN YOUNG MUNSTER, Dooradoyle

DIVISION 1B:

OLD BELVEDERE 27 BANBRIDGE 27, Ollie Campbell Park

CITY OF ARMAGH 24 UCC 20, Palace Grounds

HIGHFIELD 21 NAAS 7, Woodleigh Park

MALONE 29 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 13, Gibson Park

OLD WESLEY 40 BUCCANEERS 10, Energia Park

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 40 Dolphin 26, Stradbrook

MU Barnhall 26 Nenagh Ormond 10, Parsonstown

Navan 26 Ballymena 19, Balreask Old

Queens University 45 Old Crescent 10, Dub Lane

UL Bohemian 19 Cashel 33, Annacotty

DIVISION 2B:

Galway Corinthians 31 Galwegians 27, Corinthian Park

Belfast Harlequins Rainey Old Boys, Deramore Park

Dungannon 22 Greystones 0, Stevenson Park

Enniscorthy 7 Wanderers 24, Alcast Park

Malahide Sligo, Estuary Road

DIVISION 2C:

Sunday’s Well 24 Midleton 23, Musgrave Park

Ballina 27 Bangor 17, Heffernan Park

Bruff Tullamore, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel Omagh Academicals, Ardgaoithe

Instonians 45 Skerries 26, Shaws Bridge

QUALIFYING ROUND ROBIN:

Bective Rangers 19 Clogher Valley 34, Ashbrook, Coolmine RFC

Richmond 14 Creggs 11, Ashbrook, Coolmine RFC