Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools Team to Face Italy Announced
Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools team, sponsored by Pwc, has been named to play an Italy U18s this Sunday, 2nd April at Ashbourne RFC, kicking off at 2.00pm.
Head coach Fiach O’Loughlin (Munster Rugby) will be hoping for a repeat of November’s performance which saw his side comfortable 43-10 winners in the game between the two sides in Rome.
There are only six players remaining in the squad from the side that travelled to Rome last autumn – Cian Brady, Connor Fahy, Eoghan Smyth, Henry Walker, Ambrose Bamber and Arann Pratt. Bamber, Fahy and Pratt were all try-scorers that day. Second-row Billy Corrigan will captain the side with outside centre Connor Fahy named as vice-captain
IRELAND U18 CLUBS & SCHOOLS v Italy U18
15. Cian Brady (Connacht/Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)
14. Orin Burke (Connacht/Presentation College/Monivea RFC)
13. Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC) vc
12. Eoghan Smyth (Munster/Midleton College/Midleton RFC)
11. Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St Munchins College)
10. Harry McKeown (Ulster/Sullivan Upper School)
9. Marcus Lyons (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)
1. Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)
2. Henry Walker (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College/Saracens RFC)
3. Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)
4. Billy Corrigan (Leinster/Presentation College Bray) c
5. David Walsh (Leinster/St Michael’s College)
6. Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)
7. Sam Corrigan (Leinster/St Micheal’s College)
8. Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)
Replacements
16. Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)
17. Arann Platt (Connacht/ Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)
18. Tom McAllister (Ulster/Ballclare High School)
19. Tommy Butler (Leinster/Blackrock College)
20. Ruairi Munnelly (Leinster/Newbridge College)
21. David Armstrong (Ulster/Methodist College)
22. Sam Wisniewski (Leinster/Castleknock College)
23. Gerard Murtagh (Connacht/Sligo Grammar)