Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools Team to Face Italy Announced

Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools team, sponsored by Pwc, has been named to play an Italy U18s this Sunday, 2 nd April at Ashbourne RFC, kicking off at 2.00pm.

Head coach Fiach O’Loughlin (Munster Rugby) will be hoping for a repeat of November’s performance which saw his side comfortable 43-10 winners in the game between the two sides in Rome.

There are only six players remaining in the squad from the side that travelled to Rome last autumn – Cian Brady, Connor Fahy, Eoghan Smyth, Henry Walker, Ambrose Bamber and Arann Pratt. Bamber, Fahy and Pratt were all try-scorers that day. Second-row Billy Corrigan will captain the side with outside centre Connor Fahy named as vice-captain

IRELAND U18 CLUBS & SCHOOLS v Italy U18

15. Cian Brady (Connacht/Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)

14. Orin Burke (Connacht/Presentation College/Monivea RFC)

13. Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC) vc

12. Eoghan Smyth (Munster/Midleton College/Midleton RFC)

11. Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St Munchins College)

10. Harry McKeown (Ulster/Sullivan Upper School)

9. Marcus Lyons (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

1. Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)

2. Henry Walker (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College/Saracens RFC)

3. Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

4. Billy Corrigan (Leinster/Presentation College Bray) c

5. David Walsh (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

6. Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)

7. Sam Corrigan (Leinster/St Micheal’s College)

8. Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Replacements

16. Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

17. Arann Platt (Connacht/ Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

18. Tom McAllister (Ulster/Ballclare High School)

19. Tommy Butler (Leinster/Blackrock College)

20. Ruairi Munnelly (Leinster/Newbridge College)

21. David Armstrong (Ulster/Methodist College)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Leinster/Castleknock College)

23. Gerard Murtagh (Connacht/Sligo Grammar)