Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Quarter-Finals: Results Round-Up

Queen’s University, Skibbereen and Enniskillen are through to the semi-finals of the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup.

Skibbereen made home advantage count with a 61-5 win over Westport. Head Coach Sana Govender was able to call on four of his MTU Cork players who’d claimed victory in the SSI/IRFU Women’s Tier 3 Cup on Wednesday (Jasmine Kiely, Emma Beamish, Emma Connolly, Clea Michel) and were 25-0 up at half time. Westport were resolute through out and got on the scoreboard through Claire Coughlan in the second half.

Enniskillen made the one hour trip west to Sligo boosted by the availability of Sophie Barrett, who’d backed up her performances for Ulster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship with selection for Greg McWilliams’ Combined Provinces squad in the inaugural Celtic Challenge tournament.

It was the Ulster women who had their noses 5-0 in front at half time through a Zara Flack try. Barrett was next to score before Flack got her second. Sligo had a strong fourth quarter and finished the game with a penalty try for a 17-7 full time.

MU Barnhall were too strong for Queen’s University in the student double header at Dub Lane.

Tullamore are already a confirmed semi-finalist after receiving a bye.

Saturday March 25th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Quarter-Final

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 0 MU BARNHALL 32, Dub Lane

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Lauren Patterson, Katelyn Doran, Ruth Campbell, Niamh Quinn, Yvonne Hoey. Cons: Ciara Faulkner; Pen: Ciara Faulkner.

HT: Queen’s University 0 MU Barnhall 15

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY: 15 Emma McArdle, 14 Lydia Montgomery, 13 Fern Wilson, 12 Ciara Grogan, 11 Rebecca Mann, 10 Sophie Hipson, 9 Rachael McIlroy, 1 Brónach Cassidy, 2 Sarah Roberts, 3 Victoria Jackson, 4 Anna Patterson, 5 Nicole Watterson, 6 Ellen Patterson, 7 Shannon Buller, 8 Arantza Ara Riba. Replacements: 16 Hannah Mahood, 17 Sigridur Sharp, 18 Holly Guy, 19 Hannah Millar, 20 Danielle Hargan, 21 Abby Sheridan, 22 Zoe Desblancs.

MU BARNHALL:15 Emma Larkin, 14 Mia Kelly 13 Katelynn Doran, 12 Ciara Faulkner, 11 Lauren Patterson, 10 Ava Gleeson, 9 Ciara Carbery, 1 Yvonne Hoey, 2 Emma Kiernan, 3 Aoibheann Healy, 4 Koren Dunne, 5 Holly Leach, 6 Sarah Haughian, 7 Ruth Campbell, 8 Niamh Quinn. Replacements: 16 Anne Carroll, 17 Emily Byrne, 18 Ciara O’Leary, 19 Niamh Fitzgerald, 20 Sarah Baker, 21 Alex Casey.

Sunday March 19th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

TULLAMORE V BYE

SKIBBEREEN 61 v WESTPORT 5, Mill Road

Scorers: Skibbereen: Tries: Averyl Condell, Jasmine Kiely, Fiona Love, Kate O’Sullivan 2, Sharon Stoutt 2, Mollie O’Connell, Sinead O’Donovan, Emma Connolly; Pen: Emma Connolly, ; Con: Emma Connolly 4

Westport: Try: Claire Coughlan

HT: Skibbereen 25 Westport 0

SKIBBEREEN: 15 Jasmine Kiely, 14 Fiona Love, 13 Kate O’Sullivan, 12 Eva O’Sullivan, 11 Amy Kiely; 10 Emma Connolly, 9 Averyl Condell; 1 Aisling O’Connell, 2 Emma Beamish, 3 Claire Barrett, 4 Áine Geoghegan, 5 Grace O’Regan, 6 Katie Cullinane, 7 Cléa Michel, 8 Sharon Stoutt. Replacements: 16 Katelyn Hurley, 17 Nadia Collins, 18 Eimear O’Rourke, 19 Caitlin Heffernan, 20 Mollie O Connell, 21 Sinead O’Donovan, 22 Fionnuala O’Driscoll.

WESTPORT: 15 Katie Hogan, 14 Grainne Moran, 13 Tara McNulty, 12 Erika Pollington, 11 Lena Heine; 10 Aisling Browne, 9 Erin Moore; 1 Claire Coghlan, 2 Gemma Gaughan, 3 Milena Malaquias, 4 Katharina Klein, 5 Sarah Geraghty, 6 Rita Coyne., 7 Leanne Barnicle, 8 Caitriona Moran. Replacements: 16 Rachel Büchs

SLIGO 7 ENNISKILLEN 17, Hamilton Park

Scorers: Sligo: Penalty Try

Enniskillen: Tries: Zara Flack 2, Sophie Barrett; Con: Cora Balfour.

HT: Sligo 0 Enniskillen 5

SLIGO: 15 Rachel Mc Partlin, 14 Joanne Williams, 13 Emma Cox, 12 Cliodhna O’Sullivan, 11 Sarah Woodmartin; 10 Sophie Kinghan, 9 Laura McIntyre; 1 Bèbhinne Keane, 2 Rachel Dolan, 3 Aisling Feely, 4 Jenny Cregg, 5 Jessica McGuinness, 6 Orla Evans, 7 Victoria Lee, 8 Hannah Walsh Kerins. Replacements: 16 Aoife Gormley, 17 Enya Hughes

ENNISKILLEN: 15 Rebecca Pennell, 14 Karla Wiggins, 13 Zara Flack, 12 Farrah Cartin McCloskey, 11 Sophie Meeke; 10 Cora Balfour, 9 Elli-Mae Maguire; 1 Ashling Maguire, 2 Katie Elliott, 3 Tammy Millar, 4 Kelly Quinn, 5 Kelly Beacom, 6 Ciara Woods, 7 Rebecca Beacom, 8 Sophie Barrett. Replacements: 16 Aoife Keaney, 17 Sarah Adams, 18 Moya Hill, 19 Dearbhla Dillon.