Aon Announces Continued Commitment As Principal Sponsor Of The Irish Women’s Rugby Team

Aon first joined forces with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in 2014 when it became the first official sponsor of the women’s national team. The sponsorship commitment being announced today will see Aon continue as the principal sponsor of the team.

Aon’s logo will remain on the front of the team’s jersey while the logo will now also be displayed on the new navy shorts which will be worn for the first time by the team in their first game of the 2023 TikTok Six Nations tournament against Wales on March 25th.

Speaking today, Rachael Ingle, CEO of Aon Ireland said: “Aon has been extremely proud to be the principal sponsor of the Irish women’s rugby team since 2014 and we’re delighted today to be announcing the extension of this sponsorship until the end of June 2026.

“As an organisation we have developed a strong relationship with the IRFU and are proud of how the women’s game has continued to grow and reach new heights over the past nine years.

Whether in sport or business, being better informed and better advised will lead to better outcomes. Through the extension of this sponsorship, we are looking forward to seeing the women’s rugby team continue to evolve and drive high performance through expert coaching, cutting edge analytics and of course the determination and commitment of the players.

“Each and every one of the Irish women’s rugby team is an important role model for the next generation, and we wish the team and management every success in the upcoming TikTok Women’s Six Nations.”

Commenting on the announcement, IRFU Head of Commercial Jessica Long said;