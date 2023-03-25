Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 16 Results Round-Up
There’s no change at the top of Divison 1A as the top four all won while the top three in Division 1B all lost with Highfield the key beneficiary in 4th place as they beat Bucanneers.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 16:
Saturday, March 25 –
Division 1A:
Clontarf 24 Ballynahinch 14, Castle Avenue
Cork Constitution 36 Shannon 19, Temple Hill
Dublin University 10 Lansdowne 32, College Park
Terenure College 52 Garryowen 0, Lakelands
Young Munster 23 UCD 17, Tom Clifford Park
Division 1B:
Banbridge 35 Malone 29, Rifle Park
Bucanneers 7 Highfield 27, Dubarry Park
Naas 25 Old Belvedere 17, Forenaughts
Old Wesley 13 City of Armagh 6, Energia Park
St. Mary’s College 30 UCC 32, Templeville Road
Division 2A:
Friday March 24 –
Cashel 12 Nenagh Ormond 21, Spafields
Saturday March 25 –
Ballymena 25 UL Bohemian 22, Eaton Park
Dolphin 24 Navan 46, Musgrave Park
Old Crescent 24 Blackrock College 38, Takumi Park
Queens 57 MU Barnhall 10, Dub Lane
Division 2B:
Enniscorthy 17 Malahide 10, Alcast Park
Galwegians 12 Belfast Harlequins 31, Crowley Park
Greystones 24 Galway Corinthians 19, Dr. Hickey Park
Rainey Old Boys 17 Sligo 20, Hatrick Park
Wanderers 17 Dungannon 26, Merrion Road
Division 2C:
Ballina 35 Sunday’s Well 33, Heffernan Park
Bangor 17 Instonians 40, Upritchard Park
Omagh Academicals 27 Midleton 17, Thomas Mello Playing Fields
Skerries 36 Bruff 17, Holmpatrick
Tullamore 38 Clonmel 22