Ireland U19 Look to Level Series Against Brave Blossoms

A much-changed Ireland U19’s squad, supported by Pwc, will line out in the second match of the series against their Japanese counterparts as the coaching group seek to expose a large group of players to the rigours of underage international rugby.

An entirely new backline will start the game with only Sean Naughton having featured off the bench in Wednesday’s fixture between the two sides. Jacob Boyd and Bryn Ward are new faces in the pack alongside Joe Hopes who was part of the Ireland U20s squad. Zac Solomon and Jacob Sheahan start having been amongst the replacements in first game.

There are a further seven new players introduced to the replacements – Tom O’Riordan, Flynn Longstaff, Michael Colreavy, Tom Brigg, Wilhelm de Klerk, Sean Condon and Ben O’Connor. A total of 40 players will have featured for the Ireland U19s across the series against Japan. The Ireland U19s will play their French counterparts on the 8th and 12th April in France.

The Ireland U19s are led by head coach Mark Butler (Munster Rugby) and assistant coaches Andrew Browne (Connacht Rugby) and Johnny Graham (Ulster Rugby)

Japan U19 won the opening fixture 22-19 with the second game in the series also taking place at Lakelands on Sunday 26th March, kicking off at 6.00pm.

IRELAND U19 v Japan U19, Lakelands, Sunday 26th March, 2023, KO: 6.00pm

15. Hugo McLaughlin (Leinster/Gonzaga College)

14. Lucas Kenny (Uster/Campbell College)

13. Sam Berman (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

12. Luke Kritzinger (Leinster/Blackrock College)

11. Jules Fenelon (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

10. Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

9. Oliver Coffey (Leinster/Blackrock College)

1. Jacob Boyd (Ulster/RBAI)

2. Zac Solomon (Ulster/Belfast Harlequins RFC)

3. Adam Deay (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

4. James O’Loughlin (Leinster/Naas RFC)

5. Joe Hopes (Ulster/Queens RFC)

6. James McKillop (Ulster/Foyle College)

7. Jacob Sheahan (Munster/UCC RFC)

8. Bryn Ward (Ulster/RBAI)

Replacements

16. Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

17. Tom O’Riordan (Leinster/Blackrock College)

18. Flynn Longstaff (Ulster/Campbell College)

19. Michael Colreavy (Leinster/Blackrock College)

20. Tom Brigg (Leinster/Blackrock College)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Leinster/Newbridge College)

22. Jack Murphy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

23. Wilhelm de Klerk (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

24. Sean Condon (Munster/UCC)

25. Ben O’Connor (Munster/Presentation College Cork)