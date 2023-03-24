Inside Camp With Aon: Meet Sadhbh McGrath

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations kicks off this weekend and we want to bring you to the heart of the Ireland squad with our new weekly series Inside Camp With Aon.

We’ll feature exclusive interviews and footage from the Ireland squad as they face the challenges of the Championship. We’ll introduce you to the players and coaches and take a look at life in camp throughout the ups and downs of the tournament.

Here’s a first taste of what to expect as we hear from 18 year old Sadhbh McGrath on the eve of her Ireland debut. Sadhbh came to rugby through the Canterbury Give It A Try programme and was identified early as a prospect for Ulster. Having starred for the Ulster U18s and Ireland U18s she featured in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series for the senior side and in the recent Celtic Challenge as part of the Combined Provinces squad.