Ireland Squad Named For Guinness Six Nations Super Saturday

Ireland will take on England at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening (Kick-off 5pm) for the chance to claim the Guinness Six Nations Championship title, the Triple Crown and a fourth Men’s Grand Slam title.

World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier will win his 50th cap on Saturday. He lines out in an unchanged back row as Caelan Doris is named to start alongside him and Peter O’Mahony.

In the front row, Dan Sheehan has been passed fit and will start with Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong on either side of the scrum. Rob Herring comes in on the bench in place of Ronan Kelleher.

Ryan Baird, who came on for the injured Iain Henderson in Scotland, will partner James Ryan in the second row with Kieran Treadwell named in the replacements.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park and Robbie Henshaw comes into the centre to play alongside Bundee Aki. The back three of Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start for a fifth consecutive Six Nations fixture.

Sexton equalled Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations Championship all-time points scorer record (557 points) against Scotland and can become the outright top points scorer against England this weekend.

Jimmy O’Brien come into the match day 23 to join Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Ross Byrne who all featured last weekend in Murrayfield.

Ireland’s final game of the Championship will be broadcast live on VIRGIN and ITV television and RTE and BBCNI radio.

IRELAND Team (v England, 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday 18th March, 2023, KO 17.00 (IST))

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 13 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 45 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 19 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 112 caps (c)

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 24 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 16 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 64 caps

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 10 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 93 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 122 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 8 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 37 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 104 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps