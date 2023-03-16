Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v England

Gates Open: 3:15pm General Admission Teams take to the Pitch: 4:45 Kick Off: 5pm Weather: Partly Cloudy and cold with a chance of rain. For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Please follow the advice below and be aware of the key times on match day so there is a sea of green as the players take to the pitch.

We’d like to remind everyone, when moving to or from their seats, to please wait for breaks in play and to be mindful of other supporters and their enjoyment of the game.

We’ll be showing the 2nd half of France v Wales on TV Screens in the stadium.

Getting To Aviva Stadium

Please refer to stadium FAQs and Ground Regulations before making your journey to the stadium.

Please refer to our route finder and seating plan for further useful information to help plan your visit.

Information on traffic, transport and parking restrictions can be found on the Garda website.

No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the Stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Download Your Ticket

Here’s a quick guide to help you access your tickets and make entry at Aviva Stadium a breeze (if you haven’t done so/got them already).

Ticket Info:

Login to your IRFU account at https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/ using the email and password that you used when buying/accepting your tickets. If you do not remember your password, use the forgot password link after entering your email address to reset it.

If you wish to download mobile ticket(s), please log on to the above site on your smart phone. If you wish to download paper ticket(s), please log on from your PC and ensure you have a printer attached. Select the game from the ‘My Events’ link.

To attend this event, you will need to download either mobile or paper ticket(s) from your on-line account. Instructions on how to download your ticket(s) from your on-line account are in the “Digital Ticket Help” section within your account.

If downloading a mobile ticket(s), it is advisable to add your tickets to your Wallet (Apple or Google Pay) so that they are saved on your phone, and you don’t require a network connection on your phone at the venue to access the tickets.

Please refer to our Ticket terms and conditions and beware of ticket touts.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground.

Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Please be mindful of others when bringing food or drink to your seats and if possible please wait for breaks in play.

Claim a complimentary Guinness 0.0 at participating bars in the stadium before kick off. Over 18s only, while stocks last.

Intersport Elverys

The Intersport Elverys store on Lansdowne Road and kiosks throughout the stadium will be open on Saturday and will be fully stocked with all your favourite Ireland gear.

We’re all here to support our team and enjoy the day, so soak up the atmosphere, wear your green and be part of that famous Aviva Stadium Roar.

Thank you for your support.

Enjoy the game!