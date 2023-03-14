Ireland Change To Navy Shorts To Ease Period Concerns

The Ireland women’s rugby team has chosen to change their traditional white shorts and instead make a permanent switch to navy. The move, which is led by world-leading kit supplier Canterbury of New Zealand and the IRFU, comes as a response to players’ feedback about period anxieties.

The new shorts will be worn for the first time by Ireland captain Nichola Fryday at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations launch tomorrow and by the team for the duration of the tournament, which kicks off on Saturday 25th March.

As part of the shift, Canterbury is also offering other teams and players at all levels, who have previously purchased Canterbury white women’s shorts, the chance to claim a free pair in a different colour. The opportunity applies to players who have purchased women’s white shorts from Canterbury in the last three years. The announcement comes after players voiced concerns about playing in white rugby kit during their period.

Players can claim their free pair of shorts by contacting Canterbury via their online Help Centre, or if they’re part of a rugby club, by reaching out to teamwear@canterbury.com

Ireland International Enya Breen, says:

“The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it’s a big step from Canterbury and the IRFU. Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love.”

The decision is one of a number of Canterbury initiatives to further the grassroots game. Its Give It A Try initiative with the IRFU has encouraged thousands of girls to take up rugby and Canterbury’s Future Fund grant, which focuses on creating equity for women in the sport, has supported UK players with kit, coaching and funding in its first year.

For Canterbury, this isn’t just about white shorts. With its mission to revolutionise rugby, the brand is committed to supporting all women in the game, by making sure every player feels listened to and respected. Canterbury is already taking action to put women’s performance front and centre, working closely with players at all levels, ambassadors and partners to enhance its product offering, improve access to the game and ultimately level the playing field – with more game-changing plans to be announced in 2023.