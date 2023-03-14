Ireland Sevens Star Andrew Smith Joins Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby are delighted to confirm Andrew Smith will join the Professional team from the Ireland Sevens squad ahead of next season.

Smith joined the Sevens programme in 2021, having come through the Leinster Academy. In his 69 matches with the team, Smith has scored 21 tries and was part of the squad that competed at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

The 22 year old has also been capped at Ireland U20 level, featuring in the 2020 U20 Six Nations squad and scoring two tries in three appearances. Smith won an Energia AIL title with Clontarf in 2022 and went on to feature in the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in October last year.

Commenting on the signing, Head Coach Pete Wilkins said : “Andrew is exactly the type of player that will excite the Connacht supporters, and he’ll complement the style of rugby that the province is known for. He’s still young but has a lot of experience under his belt on the Sevens circuit, and we’ve seen his XVs potential with Leinster and Ireland U20s. I’m sure he’ll be a great addition for us.”

Andrew Smith commented: