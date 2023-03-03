Women’s U18 Squad Named for Upcoming Six Nations Festival in England

The Ireland U18 Women’s squad, supported by PwC, for the upcoming U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival at Wellington College in England has been named by head coach Larissa Muldoon .

The festival takes place between the 6th – 15th April and the squad will assemble for three weekend training camps at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus in west Dublin. The training camps will take place on the 18-19th March, 25-26th March and the 1-2nd April.

Muldoon, a former women’s senior international player, will be assisted by forwards coach Neill Alcorn while current Irish international Aoibheann Reilly will be an additional coaching resource for the group.

There are six players returning to the squad who featured in last year’s inaugural U18’s Women’s Six Nations Festival which took place in Scotland – Molly Boote, Beth Buttimer, Katie Corrigan, Sarah McCormick, Robyn O’Connor and Orla Wafer.

A host of clubs across the country are represented in the squad – Athy RFC, Balbriggan RFC, Ballina RFC, Ballina-Killaloe RFC, Bantry Bay RFC, Cill Dara RFC, Connemara RFC, Cooke RFC, Creggs RFC, Ennis RFC, Enniscorthy RFC, Enniskillen RFC, Fethard RFC, Larne RFC, Mullingar RFC, Navan RFC, Oughterard RFC, Skerries RFC, Sligo RFC, Tuam RFC, Tullow RFC, UL Bohemians RFC, Westport RFC, Wexford Wanderers RFC and Wicklow RFC as well as the Royal School Armagh

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – 2023 Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival

Forwards

Jemina Adams Verling (Connacht/Creggs RFC)

Grainne Burke (Munster/Ennis RFC)

Kelly Burke (Leinster/Mullingar RFC)

Beth Buttimer (Munster/Fethard RFC)*

Lily Byrne (Leinster/Skerries RFC)

Lucy Calvin (Ulster/Royal School Armagh)

Roisin Maher (Connacht/Creggs RFC)

Poppy Garvey (Connacht/Sligo RFC)

Beibhinn Gleeson (Connacht/Oughterard/Tuam RFC)

Lilly Morris (Munster/Killarney RFC)

Niamh McCarthy (Munster/Bantry Bay RFC)

Sarah McCormick (Connacht/Ballina RFC)*

Alma Obehi Atagamen (Leinster/Balbriggan RFC)

Ellen O’Toole (Connacht/Wesport RFC)

Ruby Starrett (Ulster/Larne RFC)

Ailish Quinn (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

Orla Wafer (Leinster/Enniscorthy RFC)*

Saskia Wycherly (Munster/Bantry Bay RFC)

Backs

Molly Boote (Connacht/Connemara RFC)*

Emma Brogan (Leinster/Navan RFC)

Lyndsey Clarke (Munster/Ennis RFC)

Hannah Clarke (Connacht/Oughterard/Tuam RFC)

Katie Corrigan (Leinster/Tullow RFC)*

Emily Foley (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

Caitriona Finn (Munster/UL Bohemians/Ballina-Killaloe RFC)

May Goulding (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College)

Abby Healy (Leinster/Wicklow RFC)

Leah Irwin (Ulster/Enniskillen)

Lucia Linn (IQ Rugby/Loughborough University)

Grainne Moran (Connacht/Ballina RFC)

Niamh Murphy (Leinster/Cill Dara RFC)

Julie Nolan (Leinster/Athy RFC)

Tara O’Neill (Ulster/Cooke RFC)

Robyn O’Connor (Leinster/Wexford Wanderers RFC)*

Eve Prendergast (Leinster/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Sarah Purcell (Connacht/Creggs RFC)

*capped at U18 level