EnergiaAIL Live Streams This Week

A number of clubs are hosting live video streams of Energia All-Ireland League games this week.

Saturday, 4 March 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:

Ballynahinch v Dublin University, at Ballymacarn Park, 16:00: Live via Irish Rugby YouTube.

Club Scene Podcast and IRFU co-production, powered by Energia. Commentary: Daragh Frawley, Stuart McAvoy.

UCD v Terenure College RFC, at Belfield, 14.30: Live via UCD RFC YouTube

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:

Highfield v Old Wesley, at Woodleigh Park, 14.30; Live via Highfield RFC YouTube

Old Belvedere v Buccaneers, at Ollie Campbell Park, 14.30; Live via Old Belvedere TV YouTube

Upcoming Live Streams:

Friday 10 March 2023

Energia Bateman Cup Final:

Terenure College v Buccaneers, at Lakelands Park, 19:30 Live via Irish Rugby YouTube.