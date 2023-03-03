#EnergiaAIL Live Streams This Week
A number of clubs are hosting live video streams of Energia All-Ireland League games this week.
Saturday, 4 March 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Dublin University, at Ballymacarn Park, 16:00: Live via Irish Rugby YouTube.
Club Scene Podcast and IRFU co-production, powered by Energia. Commentary: Daragh Frawley, Stuart McAvoy.
UCD v Terenure College RFC, at Belfield, 14.30: Live via UCD RFC YouTube
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:
Highfield v Old Wesley, at Woodleigh Park, 14.30; Live via Highfield RFC YouTube
Old Belvedere v Buccaneers, at Ollie Campbell Park, 14.30; Live via Old Belvedere TV YouTube
Upcoming Live Streams:
Friday 10 March 2023
Energia Bateman Cup Final:
Terenure College v Buccaneers, at Lakelands Park, 19:30 Live via Irish Rugby YouTube.