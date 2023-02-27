27 Players Retained For Ireland Mini Camp And Aviva Open Session

Andy Farrell and the Ireland Coaching Team have retained a group of 27 players to partake in a two day mini-camp later this week which culminates in an Open Training Session against Richie Murphy ’s unbeaten Ireland U20s at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday morning.

Finlay Bealham, who twisted his knee against Italy on Saturday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Championship. Bealham had started all three games in the campaign to date.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is named in the group for the mini-camp, as is Garry Ringrose who was a late withdrawal from the Italy game with a tight calf and Robbie Henshaw who is returning from injury.

Also included for this week’s camp are Jamison Gibson Park (hamstring) and Tadhg Furlong (calf), neither of whom have featured to date in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

All four Provinces are in URC action this weekend with a number of players released from the wider group to access game time.

After a priority window for Irish Rugby Supporters Club members last week, a limited number of tickets for Ireland’s Open Training Session at Aviva Stadium will be available to download for free from Ticketmaster.ie from 5pm today.

Ireland Squad Mini Camp – 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 10 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 51 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 12 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 4 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results

Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023



IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023



Italy 20 IRELAND 34

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023



Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio



IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio