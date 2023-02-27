Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

Ireland’s Men and Women are in action at the Vancouver 7s, the BKT United Rugby Championship returns and there’s a full slate of fixtures in the Energia All Ireland League and Cup.

Wednesday, 1 March 2023:

SSI/IRFU Womens Rugby Tier 2 Cup: TU Dublin v University of Galway, at Grangegorman, 14.00;

Friday, 3 March 2023

HSBC World Sevens Series, Vancouver (Men’s & Women’s) – Pools & Fixtures will be confirmed by World Rugby later in the week

BKT United Rugby Championship: Munster v Scarlets, at Musgrave Park, 19.35;

Saturday, 4 March 2023

HSBC World Sevens Series, Vancouver (Men’s & Women’s) – Pools & Fixtures will be confirmed by World Rugby later in the week

BKT United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Leinster, at The Dam Health Stadium, 17.05; Dragons v Connacht, at Rodney Parade, 19.35; Cardiff Rugby v Ulster, at Cardiff Arms Park, 19.35;

Energia All-Ireland Womens Cup Series: Blackrock College RFC v UL Bohemian, at Stradbrook, 17.00; Cooke v Railway Union, at Shaws Bridge, 17.00; Galwegians v Old Belvedere, at Crowley Park, 17.00; Suttonians v Wicklow, at JJ McDowell Park, 17.00;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Dublin University, at Ballymacarn Park, 14.30; Garryowen v Cork Constitution, at Dooradoyle, 14.30; Lansdowne v Young Munster, at Aviva Stadium, 14.30; Shannon v Clontarf, at Thomond Park, 14.30; UCD v Terenure College RFC, at Belfield, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B: City of Armagh v St Marys College RFC, at Palace Grounds, 14.30; Highfield v Old Wesley, at Woodleigh Park, 14.30; Malone v Naas, at Gibson Park, 14.30; Old Belvedere v Buccaneers, at Ollie Campbell Park, 14.30; UCC v Banbridge, at The Mardyke, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Blackrock College RFC v Queens University, at Stradbrook, 14.30; MU Barnhall v Cashel, at Parsonstown, 14.30; Navan v Old Crescent, at Balreask Old, 14.30; Nenagh Ormond v Ballymena, at New Ormond Park, 14.30; UL Bohemian v Dolphin, at Annacotty, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Greystones, at Deramore Park, 14.30; Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, at Corinthian Park, 14.30; Dungannon v Enniscorthy, at Stevenson Park, 14.30; Malahide v Rainey Old Boys, at Malahide, 14.30; Sligo v Galwegians, at Hamilton Park, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Bruff v Bangor, at Kilballyowen Park, 14.30; Clonmel v Skerries, at Ardgaoithe, 14.30; Instonians v Ballina, at Shaws Bridge, 14.30; Midleton v Tullamore, at Towns Park, 14.30; Sundays Well v Omagh Academicals, at Musgrave Park, 14.30;

Sunday, 5 March 2023

HSBC World Sevens Series, Vancouver (Men’s & Women’s) – Pools & Fixtures will be confirmed by World Rugby later in the week

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change