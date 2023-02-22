Teams Confirmed For Inaugural Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup

The eight teams that will compete in the inaugural Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup have been named. First confirmed in June 2022, the competition will see some of the best junior teams from across the provinces compete for All-Ireland honours.

Two teams from each province will compete in the quarter-finals on Sunday March 19th 2022. Enniskillen and Queen’s University will be Ulster’s representatives – They are currently second and third respectively in the Ulster Rugby Women’s Premiership.

Munster’s representatives are Skibbereen and UL Bohemian’s 2nd XV, both of whom are currently involved in the Munster Women’s League Conference Playoffs.

With two rounds left in the Leinster Women’s Division 1, there’s little separating MU Barnhall and Tullamore at the top of the table while Westport and Sligo, 1st and 2nd in the Bank Of Ireland Connacht Women’s League complete the draw.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts carried out the draw for the quarter-finals which paired up the teams as follows:

Sunday March 19th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Queen’s University v MU Barnhall;

Skibbereen v Westport;

Tullamore v UL Bohemian 2nd XV;

Sligo v Enniskillen.

Full fixture details will be confirmed locally. Teams will be redrawn for the semi-finals on Sunday April 2nd while the final will take place at a neutral venue on Sunday April 16th.

Speaking about the competitions, IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith said:

“This competition is a great opportunity for teams who are doing well at provincial level to test themselves against and compete for an All-Ireland trophy.

We’re expecting some really competitive games and see real growth potential in the format. It’s also an opportunity for these clubs to grow their profile in their own communities and we’ll be actively supporting that through Irish Rugby channels.”